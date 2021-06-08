PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Baraboo throwers, Gruner have big day at Badger North meet

DEFOREST — The Baraboo High School track and field team walked into the first Badger North Conference meet in two years and hit the ground running in DeForest on Tuesday.
In the first field event of the day, the Baraboo boys took three of the top four spots in the discus to score 21 early points. Jake Schaefer led the way as he has done all year.
The senior came out and used a throw of 171 feet, 8 inches to win the discus by more than 40 feet. Waunakee’s Ian Phebus took second (130-09), while Baraboo junior Owen Nowak (128-01) and senior Mason Schultz (127-08) provided depth by taking third and fourth, respectively.
“Mason and Owen both hit close to their PRs, or hit their PRs, and you can’t ask for more than that at a meet like this,” Baraboo head coach Tom Leaver said. “Just to come out and get that many points in the very first field event is a testament to those guys.”
The group wasn’t done. Schaefer, a University of Wisconsin recruit, also won the shot put with a mark of 49-0.75 to claim his second Badger North title of the day. Schultz added a third-place finish (46-08.75), narrowly trailing Beaver Dam’s Ian White (46-11.75).
“I’m really happy with Jake Schaefer and Mason Schulz going one-two in the shot put, that was huge to follow up our 1-3-4 in the discus,” Leaver said. “I’m very pleased with how our seniors stuck with everything the last year.”
Justin Philipp personified the senior class’ ability to keep going. Philipp missed much of the season with injury, but came back Tuesday to take second in the high jump (6-00) — trailing only Portage’s Garrett Lynch (6-02) — and eighth in the triple jump (39-01). Waunakee’s Andrew Regnier won the triple jump with a mark of 43-07.0.
“Justin Philipp had a really solid meet,” Leaver said. “He didn’t compete in the month of May because of injury, and he made the finals in triple jump and cleared six feet in the high jump, which was one inch off his best ever.”
The Baraboo boys went on to score 63 points and place sixth in the eight-team meet. Waunakee won the boys' title with 168 points, followed by DeForest (144), Reedsburg (81), Mount Horeb (79.5), Sauk Prairie (73), Baraboo (63), Beaver Dam (54) and Portage (39.5).
DeForest took home the Badger North girls' title with a 164-point day. Waunakee (132), Mount Horeb (100), Baraboo (78), Sauk Prairie (70), Portage (58), Reedsburg (51) and Beaver Dam (49) rounded out the girls' event.
McKenzie Gruner had a nice day for the Baraboo girls. The junior won the 800 in 2 minutes, 26.32 seconds, took second in the 1,600 (5:25.89) and took third in the high jump (5-02). Gruner finished nearly six seconds ahead of the pack in the 800, as DeForest’s Logan Peters took second in 2:32.19.
Reedsburg’s Bryant Yanke raced to the boys’ 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles titles, using a time of :16.05 to claim the 110 and :41.10 to win the 300. Baraboo’s Isaac Brewer took fourth in :17.13, while Reedsburg’s Caleb Rocha (:17.85) finished fourth.
Reedsburg’s Hailey Campbell (:16.73) and Sykora Stanek (:17.35) took second and third, respectively, in the 100-meter hurdles. Campbell (5-0) also took fourth in the high jump, while Waunakee’s Kyla Saleh (5-08) and Samantha Cook (5-04) led the field.
Reedsburg’s Jack Campbell added a third-place finish in the triple jump (41-08).
Sauk Prairie’s Jack Boerger crossed the finish line in 4:33.66 to win the 1,600 and 10:12.24 to win the 3,200. The Eagles' girls also won a distance event, with Catherine Gregg winning the 3,200 in 12:12.23.
Waunakee swept the top-three spots in the girls’ 200-meter dash, but Sauk Prairie’s Kaya Wilson was right behind, taking fourth in :27.54.
The Sauk Prairie girls had a nice day in the jumps. Ruby Sandeman and (17-05.75) and Carina Meixelsperger (16-07.75) took second and third in the long jump, while Wilson (15-09.25) placed seventh. Saleh (17-07.75) won the event for Waunakee.
Portage’s Devin Wolff won the boys’ 800 in 2:16.03 to beat out a finals field that also included Waunakee’s Isaiah Jakel (2:18.33), Mount Horeb’s Hunter Warner (2:21.44), Reedsburg’s Ethan Kroeger (2:24.84), Baraboo’s Jesus Torres (2:25.15) and Reedsburg’s Max Stingley (2:31.76).
Portage’s Riley Hibner cleared 12-09 to win the pole vault. Sauk Prairie’s Phillip Geiselman (12-00) took second, followed by Portage’s Wyatt Amend (11-09) and Sauk Prairie’s Izaak Johnson (10-06).
Emily Preuss also took home a title in the girls' meet, winning the shot put with a mark of 32-08.25. Reedsburg's Trenna Cherney (31-11.75) and Baraboo's Seneca Funmaker (31-07.5) took second and third, respectively.
Portage’s Mitchell Fimreite, Jeremy Saloun, Jacob Zajicek and Jacob Goldthorpe took third in the 3,200-meter relay (8:47.74).
Baraboo, Reedsburg and Sauk Prairie will all be among the eight teams at Monday’s WIAA Division 1 regional meet in Baraboo. Qualifiers will advance to the June 17 Madison Memorial sectional, while the Division 1 state meet is set for June 26 in La Crosse.
“We won’t do much the next couple days with the guys that competed today,” Leaver said of Baraboo’s preparation. “I told them the next big practice would be Friday to try to get ready for regionals.
“And regionals Monday, it’s always good to be at your own place. We’ll see if we can get the road to the state meet started really well at home.”