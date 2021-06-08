PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Baraboo throwers, Gruner have big day at Badger North meet

DEFOREST — The Baraboo High School track and field team walked into the first Badger North Conference meet in two years and hit the ground running in DeForest on Tuesday.

In the first field event of the day, the Baraboo boys took three of the top four spots in the discus to score 21 early points. Jake Schaefer led the way as he has done all year.

The senior came out and used a throw of 171 feet, 8 inches to win the discus by more than 40 feet. Waunakee’s Ian Phebus took second (130-09), while Baraboo junior Owen Nowak (128-01) and senior Mason Schultz (127-08) provided depth by taking third and fourth, respectively.

“Mason and Owen both hit close to their PRs, or hit their PRs, and you can’t ask for more than that at a meet like this,” Baraboo head coach Tom Leaver said. “Just to come out and get that many points in the very first field event is a testament to those guys.”

The group wasn’t done. Schaefer, a University of Wisconsin recruit, also won the shot put with a mark of 49-0.75 to claim his second Badger North title of the day. Schultz added a third-place finish (46-08.75), narrowly trailing Beaver Dam’s Ian White (46-11.75).