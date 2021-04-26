PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Baraboo veterans motivated to show ability as season gets underway

A high school athlete can develop a lot over the course of two years.

Therefore, the Baraboo track and field team's veterans came back bigger, stronger and faster this spring than they were in 2019. They'll get a chance to show it Tuesday, when the Thunderbirds head to Mauston for a season-opening invitational.

"I am really happy for our 10 seniors that have stayed the course," Baraboo boys coach Tom Leaver said of the opportunity ahead of the T-Birds after last season was wiped out by COVID-19. "It has been a hard year for everyone, and I know these guys will have lots of extra motivation to showcase their talents."

There's talent to show, starting with Jake Schaefer. The 6-foot-8 senior thrower took 14th in the discus at the 2018 WIAA Division 1 state meet with a throw of 145 feet, 5 inches, then placed eighth as a sophomore with a mark of 152-8. He's continued to work since, adding size to his frame and carrying personal bests of 191-2 in the discus and 48-6½ in the shot put when he signed with the University of Wisconsin-Madison in December,