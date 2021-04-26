PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Baraboo veterans motivated to show ability as season gets underway

A high school athlete can develop a lot over the course of two years.
Therefore, the Baraboo track and field team's veterans came back bigger, stronger and faster this spring than they were in 2019. They'll get a chance to show it Tuesday, when the Thunderbirds head to Mauston for a season-opening invitational.
"I am really happy for our 10 seniors that have stayed the course," Baraboo boys coach Tom Leaver said of the opportunity ahead of the T-Birds after last season was wiped out by COVID-19. "It has been a hard year for everyone, and I know these guys will have lots of extra motivation to showcase their talents."
There's talent to show, starting with Jake Schaefer. The 6-foot-8 senior thrower took 14th in the discus at the 2018 WIAA Division 1 state meet with a throw of 145 feet, 5 inches, then placed eighth as a sophomore with a mark of 152-8. He's continued to work since, adding size to his frame and carrying personal bests of 191-2 in the discus and 48-6½ in the shot put when he signed with the University of Wisconsin-Madison in December,
He'll join his older sister Josie with the Badgers next school year, but he's entering his final high school season with goals of throwing the discus 200 feet and the shot put 60 feet. Those marks would put him in position to chase a pair of long-standing school records.
"Jake Schaefer would have broke the school record in the discus as a junior," Leaver, who is entering his 31st year as Baraboo's head coach, said of a record of 176-1 that Terry Stieve set in 1972. "To realize how long that record has stood is by itself remarkable. (Throws) Coach (Kevin) Catterson thinks Jake will just destroy that distance. He also has a chance to approach Stieve's shot put record that stands at 60-2."
Justin Philipp also aims to build on a big sophomore season in 2019. The 6-foot-4 senior will lead the Baraboo boys team's jumps and relays contingent this spring. He holds Baraboo's sophomore record in the high jump with a mark of 6-1.
Seniors Aaron Kamla and Isaac Brewer will also compete in the jumps, while Aaron Becker and Teague Cutrell will join Schaefer to give Baraboo three senior throwers who have experience in the program. Elsewhere in the senior class, Marty Ederer returns in the hurdles, Carter Stapleton in the pole vault and Jesus Torres in the distance events.
The junior class also has some familiar names, with Eric Gumz, Payton Lee, Ethan Sefkar and Evan Exo slotted in for the distance events; Caden Agnew, Jason Justus and Vince Tikkanen sprinting; and Owen Nowak throwing,
The rest of the T-Birds will be getting their first high school track experience this week, starting in Mauston on Tuesday before hosting the 55th-annual Baraboo Relays on Friday at Beryl Newman Stadium.
"Baraboo kids are excited, they just want to compete," Baraboo girls coach Nick Geiger said. "Our current seniors who were juniors last year realized how easily it is to take things for granted. They want to finish their high school career on a good note."
Sophomores Daniel Yesipovich, Brent Littlegeorge and Connor Kleist all made a mark during the cross country season, while Kason Bode, Haeden Bowar, Tefon Lee and Ben Burgess will also contribute from the Class of 2022.
But the spring season will center on the seniors and the veterans who are getting a chance to compete after it was taken away last year.
"We have a strong upperclassman group of 20 athletes that knows how the program rolls," Geiger said. "I am looking forward to the season and they are ready to compete."