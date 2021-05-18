PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Baraboo, Waunakee split dual meet

The Baraboo prep girls track and field team pulled out a Badger North Conference dual-meet win over Waunakee on Tuesday.

The Thunderbirds won just five of the 17 events, but used their depth to notch a 56-50 win at Baraboo High School.

Seneca Funmaker won two of Baraboo's five events, using a throw of 28 feet, 11.5 inches to win the shot put and 92-4 to win the discus.

Kaela Wunluck crossed the finish line in 13.54 seconds to win the 100-meter dash, while McKenzie Gruner won the 1,600 (5:30.31) and Jadynn Huebing won the 100 hurdles (:18.86).

Waunakee ran away with the boys' meet, handing the T-Birds a 57-25 loss.

The Baraboo boys had a number of bright spots, including senior Jake Schaefer winning the shot put (50-3) and discus (164-1) to make it a Baraboo sweep in the throwing events.

Other first-place finishes for Baraboo came from Caden Agnew in the 400 (:55.19), Daniel Yesipovich in the 1,600 (5:02.66), Connor Kleist in the 3,200 (11:27.60) and Isaac Brewer in the 110 hurdles (:17.60).

Agnew and Brewer also teamed up with Jason Justus and Kason Bode to win the 1,600 relay (3:47.00), while Kleist, Jesus Torres, Ethan Sefkar and Evan Exo won the 3,200 relay (9:36.62).