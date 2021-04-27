PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Baraboo's Gruner, Brewer, Schaefer each win two events in Mauston

The Baraboo High School track and field team won eight events during Tuesday's season-opening Mauston Invitational.
Four of them came in the girls' meet, where Baraboo won a pair of relays and got individual titles from Mckenzie Gruner.
"I was really proud of the energy and effort from the girls tonight," Baraboo girls coach Nick Geiger said. "You could tell that they were ready to compete after waiting and missing out last season.
"This was our first meet and a lot of the girls, including all the freshmen, were new to track and field. They had some great performances and times, its just a matter of fine-tuning some handoffs and technique as the season progresses."
Gruner impressed on the opening day of the season. The junior crossed the finish line in 2 minutes, 32.61 seconds to win the 800-meter run, then switched gears and cleared 5 feet, 1 inch to win the high jump.
Gruner was also part of Baraboo's first-place 3,200 relay team, combining with Venna Krayer, Jadynn Gruner and Alice Davies to win in 10:59.91. The Baraboo girls also finished first in the 400 relay, with Kaela Wunluck, Makayla Sefkar, Samantha Walter and Jordan Buelow crossing the line in :55.18 to beat out Edgar (:56.08).
"The big highlights came from our upperclassman lead relays," Geiger said. "Our distance crew really represented."
Wunluck (:13.49) added a second-place finish in the 100, while Haylie Weyh (6:25.73) and Krayer (6:26.00) took second and third, respectively, in the 1,600; Julia School took third in the 3,200; Walter (6-6) took third in the pole vault; and Seneca Funmaker took second in the discus (87-10) and third in the shot put (30-7).
"Seneca Funmaker performed well in the throws, and has been a good leader this entire preseason," Geiger said. "I am looking forward to the season with this team. We have talent and potential in all 18 events. I know that the upperclassman will work hard and make the best of the season. As a coach, you hope for a team that can just get after it. That's this team."
On the boys' side, Baraboo's Isaac Brewer and Jake Schaefer each won a pair of individual events in Mauston.
Brewer finished first in the 110 hurdles (:17.54) and 300 hurdles (:44.97), while Schaefer won the shot put (49-5) and discus (151-3).
The T-Birds also got runner-up finishes from Daniel Yesipovich in the 1,600 (5:11.14), Justin Philipp in the high jump (6-0) and long jump (17-4¼), and Aaron Kamla and Carter Stapleton in the pole vault (8-0). Connor Kleist, Ethan Sefkar, Jesus Torres and Evan Exo's time of 9:41.17 trailed only Mauston (9:36.38) in the 3,200 relay.