PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Baraboo's Gruner, Brewer, Schaefer each win two events in Mauston

Wunluck (:13.49) added a second-place finish in the 100, while Haylie Weyh (6:25.73) and Krayer (6:26.00) took second and third, respectively, in the 1,600; Julia School took third in the 3,200; Walter (6-6) took third in the pole vault; and Seneca Funmaker took second in the discus (87-10) and third in the shot put (30-7).

"Seneca Funmaker performed well in the throws, and has been a good leader this entire preseason," Geiger said. "I am looking forward to the season with this team. We have talent and potential in all 18 events. I know that the upperclassman will work hard and make the best of the season. As a coach, you hope for a team that can just get after it. That's this team."

On the boys' side, Baraboo's Isaac Brewer and Jake Schaefer each won a pair of individual events in Mauston.

Brewer finished first in the 110 hurdles (:17.54) and 300 hurdles (:44.97), while Schaefer won the shot put (49-5) and discus (151-3).

The T-Birds also got runner-up finishes from Daniel Yesipovich in the 1,600 (5:11.14), Justin Philipp in the high jump (6-0) and long jump (17-4¼), and Aaron Kamla and Carter Stapleton in the pole vault (8-0). Connor Kleist, Ethan Sefkar, Jesus Torres and Evan Exo's time of 9:41.17 trailed only Mauston (9:36.38) in the 3,200 relay.