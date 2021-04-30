PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Baraboo's Schaefer breaks 49-year-old school discus record

Jake Schaefer has had a number in mind since sixth grade.

That number fell on Friday, as the Baraboo High School senior threw the discus 181 feet, 0.25 inches during the Baraboo Relays to break a school record that lasted 49 years.

"It's always been there, it's always been something to work toward," Schaefer said of Terry Stieve's long-standing record of 176-1. "It was a rough week of practice, but I'm just working through it and trying to get back to consistently above 170s.

"The biggest thing is just working on my technique. It was a struggle to get there, but I'm glad it worked out in the end."

It's not the end for Schaefer. The 6-foot-8 University of Wisconsin recruit is looking to push the school record further before wrapping up his high school career.

"It's probably going to be broke more than once," he said of the record as he hits his stride after tearing his flexor tendon in the offseason. "It was a struggle getting back into it, because I had to rehab everything with the finger. So it was trying to get back into shot ... going slower and slower ... and then getting back to feeling normal with disc was the biggest thing. That took a lot longer than we'd hoped."