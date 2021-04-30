PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Baraboo's Schaefer breaks 49-year-old school discus record

Jake Schaefer has had a number in mind since sixth grade.
That number fell on Friday, as the Baraboo High School senior threw the discus 181 feet, 0.25 inches during the Baraboo Relays to break a school record that lasted 49 years.
"It's always been there, it's always been something to work toward," Schaefer said of Terry Stieve's long-standing record of 176-1. "It was a rough week of practice, but I'm just working through it and trying to get back to consistently above 170s.
"The biggest thing is just working on my technique. It was a struggle to get there, but I'm glad it worked out in the end."
It's not the end for Schaefer. The 6-foot-8 University of Wisconsin recruit is looking to push the school record further before wrapping up his high school career.
"It's probably going to be broke more than once," he said of the record as he hits his stride after tearing his flexor tendon in the offseason. "It was a struggle getting back into it, because I had to rehab everything with the finger. So it was trying to get back into shot ... going slower and slower ... and then getting back to feeling normal with disc was the biggest thing. That took a lot longer than we'd hoped."
The COVID-19 pandemic also pushed back his record-setting day a year or so, according to Baraboo boys coach Tom Leaver.
"I thought he definitely would have broke it last year if we had a season, but good things happen to those who wait, and he had to wait," Leaver said. "I'm glad he was able to do it at home."
Schaefer also threw the shot put 49-02 to sweep the throws titles Friday, helping the Baraboo boys score 63 points to beat out Sauk Prairie (56), Reedsburg (49) and Wisconsin Dells (23). The Baraboo girls also claimed the team title, scoring 58 points to edge out Sauk Prairie (56), Reedsburg (55) and Wisconsin Dells (24).
"We got to go against our Sauk County counterparts," Leaver said. "These kids work together in the summer and see each other out on Friday nights. They've got bragging rights for the next year, so that's fun for them."
"It's a good test to see where we're at in conference," Baraboo girls coach Nick Geiger said. "It's always nice to get Sauk and Reedsburg in to kind of see where the kids are at."
Baraboo senior Justin Philipp won the boys long jump title with a mark of 19-03, beating out Sauk Prairie's Ethan Gibbs (18-10) and Reedsburg's Bryant Yanke (18-07).
Baraboo also claimed the 110-meter hurdles title, with Brewer, Kason Bode, Marty Ederer and Luke Turkington winning in 57.90 seconds.
Baraboo's Isaac Brewer, Caden Agnew, Jason Justus and Daniel Yesipovich capped the day by winning the 1,600 relay in 4:00.44.
"Jason Justus, he was the leadoff to our distance medley, got us off to a great start there," Leaver said. "He was on our sprint medley and he was also our third runner in the 1,600 that broke things open. He had an incredible meet."
The Reedsburg boys won three events. Griffin Elder, Jack Campbell, Logan Yanke and Kade Cunningham won the 400 relay in :47.40, Tucker Burdick, Cunningham, Elder and Campbell won the 800 relay in 1:39.49. Campbell added a title in the triple jump (41-01).
The Sauk Prairie boys team's wins came from Gibbs in the 100-meter day (:11.97), and Jack Boerger, Ritchie Wolff, Dalton Zirbel and Jay Dregney won the 3,200 relay in 9:00.02.
On the girls' side, Baraboo's Venna Krayer, Alice Davies, Haylie Weyh, Jadynn Gruner, Mckenzie Gruner and Shaylee Dougherty teamed up to win the 3,200 relay in 11:01.51.
Four girls shared the pole vault title, with Baraboo's Samantha Walter and Mabelle Boehlke clearing 7 feet along with Reedsburg's Haylee Briedenbach and Wisconsin Dells' Madison Wilson.
Mckenzie Gruner and Reedsburg's Hailey Campbell cleared 5 feet to share the high jump title.
Baraboo's Kaela Wunluck, Jordan Buelow, Payton Nicksic, Mckenzie Gruner, Jayden Ross and Jadynn Huebing won the 1,600 sprint medley relay (4:45.66) by nearly 30 seconds ahead of Sauk Prairie (5:14.23).
Sauk Prairie's Ruby Sandeman won the long jump (16-4.75) and triple jump (33-1.25) titles, while Mackenzie White, Kaya Wilson, Ella Weigel and Olivia Schultz won the 400 relay (:54.62) and 900 relay (1:57.99) for the Eagles.
"Our first home meet, all the kids were definitely excited," Geiger said. "There were PRs all over the place. The kids were excited and they were doing everything they could do."
"It's our biggest community meet. It draws the most fans and kis get excited. It's great when kids who aren't track and field come to cheer their friends on. ==