PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Portage boys use speed to top home quadrangular

Along with the Warriors’ leading threesome, Devin Wolff finished second in the 800 (2:24.42) while Riley Hibner was runner-up in the pole vault (10-0). Jacob Goldthorpe (11:51.40) and Mitchell Fimreite (12:02.07) took second and third in the 3,200, respectively, while Emmett Brockley took third in the 400 with a time of 57.45 seconds.

The success didn’t stop at the individual ranks for the Warriors as Portage took second in each of the four relay events. The closest of which was the 3,200 relay as the team of Fimreite, Jeremy Saloun, Goldthorpe and Jacob Zajicek finished in 9:20.60 just under 0.4 seconds behind Baraboo’s top team.

Spencer Andrews, Greg Hammer, Kikkert and Ian Karpelenia (1:41.40) also lost by under a second to the T-Birds in the 800 relay, while Hammer, Hibner, Brockley and Kaden Chapman took second in the 1,600 relay (3:51.23).

Lastly, the team of Chapman, Hunter Francis, Vincent Arong and Jasson Howell finished runners-up in the 400 relay in a time of 50.60 seconds.

Despite finishing last in the team race, the Portage girls had plenty of stellar performances. The Warriors really shined in the sprint relays as the girls won both the 400 and 800 relays.