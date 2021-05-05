PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Portage boys use speed to top home quadrangular

In its season opening win, the Portage boys track and field team showed just how much speed it has this season.
The Warriors showed no signs of slowing down on Tuesday as they narrowly edged out a second straight win at their home quadrangular at Bob Mael Field. Portage scored 71 points to barely top rival Baraboo (69) and third-place Reedsburg (61).
On the girls side, the Beavers tallied 87 points scratch out a win over the Thunderbirds (79) and Sauk Prairie (75). The Portage girls finished in fourth place with 28 points.
Helping lead the way for the Portage boys was the trio of Brandon Simons, Jaden Kikkert and Garrett Lynch. Simons helped to set the tone for the Warriors as he swept the boys hurdle events, starting his day with a win in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 18.48 seconds.
He then hammered the competition in the 300 hurdles as his winning time of 44.90 was better than Baraboo’s Kason Bode by five seconds. Kikkert continued to be an immediate game changer for the Warriors as he again won the 100 meter dash in a time of 11.65 seconds, narrowly topping teammate Greg Hammer (:11.83).
Lynch kept the individual event wins coming as he took first in the high jump with a top mark of 5 feet, 8 inches. Kikkert later added a second-place finish in the 200 (:24.25) and Lynch took third in the long jump (18-1½).
Along with the Warriors’ leading threesome, Devin Wolff finished second in the 800 (2:24.42) while Riley Hibner was runner-up in the pole vault (10-0). Jacob Goldthorpe (11:51.40) and Mitchell Fimreite (12:02.07) took second and third in the 3,200, respectively, while Emmett Brockley took third in the 400 with a time of 57.45 seconds.
The success didn’t stop at the individual ranks for the Warriors as Portage took second in each of the four relay events. The closest of which was the 3,200 relay as the team of Fimreite, Jeremy Saloun, Goldthorpe and Jacob Zajicek finished in 9:20.60 just under 0.4 seconds behind Baraboo’s top team.
Spencer Andrews, Greg Hammer, Kikkert and Ian Karpelenia (1:41.40) also lost by under a second to the T-Birds in the 800 relay, while Hammer, Hibner, Brockley and Kaden Chapman took second in the 1,600 relay (3:51.23).
Lastly, the team of Chapman, Hunter Francis, Vincent Arong and Jasson Howell finished runners-up in the 400 relay in a time of 50.60 seconds.
Despite finishing last in the team race, the Portage girls had plenty of stellar performances. The Warriors really shined in the sprint relays as the girls won both the 400 and 800 relays.
Portage’s top team of Makenna Bisch, Stella Brees, Emma Kreuziger and Genna Garrigan won the 400 relay in 55.07 seconds, over a second-and-a-half ahead of Baraboo’s top foursome. The group turned in an even more impressive performance in the 800 relay as their winning time of 1:54.48 seconds was just under six seconds quicker than the T-Birds.
The quartet showed their individual strengths as well as Brees and Bisch each notched runner-up finishes. Brees took second in the high jump behind Baraboo’s Mckenzie Gruner, last clearing 4 feet, 9 inchess, while Bisch was just seven inches shy of Sauk Prairie’s Ruby Sandeman in the triple jump with her top mark of 32-3½.
Macy Goldthorpe rounded out the Warriors girls top-three finishers as she took third in the 400 with a time of 1:13.49. Goldthorpe also took fifth in the 1,600 with a time of 6:16.04, while Bisch and Brees also took fourth and sixth, respectively, in the 100 meter dash.
Garrigan and Kreuziger took sixth, respectively, in the 200 and 100 hurdles, while Greta Shortreed took sixth in the mile and Natalie Weidner was eighth in the 800. The team of Callie Kreuger, Shortreed, Weidner and Aubrey Reitmann combined to take third in the 3,200 relay with a time of 12:16.17.
The Warriors freshmen and sophomore tracksters will return to action next Monday at the Baraboo Frosh/Soph Invite, while the entire Portage team is back in action on May 13 at Poynette.