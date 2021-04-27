PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Portage gets off to soaring start, sweeping season-opening triangular

Kikkert and Karpelenia, as well as senior Spencer Andrews, who took fourth in both events, are all running track for the first time. The foursome teamed up to win the 4x200 relay in a blistering time of 1 minute, 38.78 seconds, providing the Warriors with a first according to Meixner.

“For us, I always said that ‘In Portage, we can find three really fast guys, but then we’re missing one.’ I think we’ve found four this year,” he said. “I don’t know how we got them in, if it was our girls because they all hang out and are buddies, but I don’t care. As long as we keep working them and keep them healthy, we should be fine. I think we’re going to surprise some people.”

Along with their success in the sprints, the Warriors picked up wins in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200. Sophomore Mitchell Fimreite won the 800 in 2,24.94, while Jacob Goldthorpe (5:15.99) and Jeremy Saloun (11:53.95) won the mile and two-mile, respectively.

The trio of Fimreite, Goldthorpe and Saloun combined with Jacob Zajicek to win the 4x800 relay in 9:47.08, while Garrett Lynch led the way for the Portage jumpers. The senior won both the high jump (5 feet, 4 inches) and long jump (18-3½), while Hunter Francis won the triple jump with a top mark of 35-5.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lynch especially has impressed assistant coach Kari Krakow so far this season.