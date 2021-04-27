PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Portage gets off to soaring start, sweeping season-opening triangular

There’s definitely a certain amount of rust expected to set in after a significant time off.
Despite being away for nearly two years, the Portage track and field teams didn’t look affected at all on Tuesday as the Warriors swept their season-opening triangular against Wisconsin Dells and Columbus at Bob Mael Field in Portage.
The Portage boys raced away from the Chiefs and Cardinals, scoring 94.3 points to cruise past runners-up Wisconsin Dells (43.6). Meanwhile, the Warriors girls tallied 62 points and eked out a win over the Cardinals by ½ a point.
Regardless of the results, Portage head coach Brad Meixner was just pleased to be back at work.
“I’ll tell you what, it’s awesome; 705 days since we did this and the kids are working crazy hard in the weight room, and most of them haven’t even gone home yet and the meet’s over. They want to be here,” he said.
“I talked to all of the other coaches, they were pumped just to be out and doing this too. It’s been a long time and we’ve all missed it.”
Helping lead the way to the Warrior boys dominant victory was their newfound speed. Junior Jaden Kikkert won both the 100 and 200 meters in times of 11.78 and 24.40 seconds, respectively, while junior Greg Hammer was runner-up in the 100 and sophomore Ian Karpelenia took second in the 200.
Kikkert and Karpelenia, as well as senior Spencer Andrews, who took fourth in both events, are all running track for the first time. The foursome teamed up to win the 4x200 relay in a blistering time of 1 minute, 38.78 seconds, providing the Warriors with a first according to Meixner.
“For us, I always said that ‘In Portage, we can find three really fast guys, but then we’re missing one.’ I think we’ve found four this year,” he said. “I don’t know how we got them in, if it was our girls because they all hang out and are buddies, but I don’t care. As long as we keep working them and keep them healthy, we should be fine. I think we’re going to surprise some people.”
Along with their success in the sprints, the Warriors picked up wins in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200. Sophomore Mitchell Fimreite won the 800 in 2,24.94, while Jacob Goldthorpe (5:15.99) and Jeremy Saloun (11:53.95) won the mile and two-mile, respectively.
The trio of Fimreite, Goldthorpe and Saloun combined with Jacob Zajicek to win the 4x800 relay in 9:47.08, while Garrett Lynch led the way for the Portage jumpers. The senior won both the high jump (5 feet, 4 inches) and long jump (18-3½), while Hunter Francis won the triple jump with a top mark of 35-5.
Lynch especially has impressed assistant coach Kari Krakow so far this season.
“I feel like they came in, Garrett specifically, more in shape than I’ve ever seen him. Just straight power,” she said.
The girls side featured its own success in the jumps as senior Makenna Bisch finished runner-up in both the long jump (14-6½) and triple jump (32-2¼), while senior Emma Kreuziger was fifth in the triple jump (28-9).
The trio of Bisch, Kreuziger and Lynch each qualified for sectionals in 2019 and have shown they’re hungry to get back after losing last season.
“They have a purpose for being here; it’s not anything that’s just goofing around. Even though they have a good time, everything is quality,” Krakow said.
The Portage girls showed there could be more making the penultimate state meet this season with success on the track as well. Bisch and Kreuziger teamed with senior Genna Garrigan and freshman Stella Brees to win both the 4x100 and 4x200 relays in times of 55.22 seconds and 1:56.45, respectively.
The group hasn’t skipped a beat since Brees has filled in for junior Felicia Sanders, who’s currently sidelined. It’s impressed Krakow so far, as three seniors and a freshman is something “you don’t seen all the time.”
“It’s nice to see them, especially after missing last year, step right back in and they looked great tonight,” she added.
Individually, Brees took second in the 100 meters (14.09) while Garrigan was third (29.56) in the 200. Junior Natalie Weidner won the 800 in a time of 2:50.59, while Macy Goldthorpe won the mile (6:22.16) and took second in the two-mile (13:53).
The Portage girls also flexed their muscles in the throwing events, as Emily Preuss won the shot put with a top mark of 35 feet, 2 inches. Preuss also took second in the discus (94-10), getting edged out by Columbus’ Fayth Paulson by just over a foot.
Meixner said Preuss wasn’t a participant during the Warriors’ 15 allotted contact days, and has already proven “she’s the real deal in the discus.”
There are certainly some areas where the Warriors will struggle however, namely the hurdles in the girls pole vault. It just goes to highlight the fact that track and field is a team sport, and the Warriors will need everybody as they look to keep rising to the occasion this spring.
“In track, you have to have everything. Everybody thinks it’s an individual sport, and it is to some, but we have to have everybody clicking,” Meixner said.
