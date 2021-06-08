PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Portage individuals leave DeForest with Badger North titles

DEFOREST — Devin Wolff was firmly in second place on the final stretch of the 800-meter run Tuesday night in DeForest.

The Portage track athlete turned on the jets, passing Waunakee’s Isaiah Jakel (2:18.33) in the final seconds to win the Badger North Conference boys’ 800 title in 2 minutes, 16.03 seconds.

Wolff wasn’t Portage’s only champion of the night in a meet that didn’t have team scores posted in time for the Daily Register’s deadline.

Garrett Lynch also came away with a Badger North Conference title. The Portage senior cleared 6-feet-2 inches to win the high jump by two inches over Baraboo’s Justin Philipp (6-00).

Portage’s Riley Hibner cleared 12-09 to win the pole vault. Sauk Prairie’s Phillip Geiselman (12-00) took second, followed by Portage’s Wyatt Amend (11-09) and Sauk Prairie’s Izaak Johnson (10-06).

The Portage girls claimed the 800-meter relay title. Makenna Bisch led off the group, teaming up with Estella Brees, Genna Garrigan and Emma Kreuziger to win the event in 1:50.46.