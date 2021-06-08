PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Portage individuals leave DeForest with Badger North titles

DEFOREST — Devin Wolff was firmly in second place on the final stretch of the 800-meter run Tuesday night in DeForest.
The Portage track athlete turned on the jets, passing Waunakee’s Isaiah Jakel (2:18.33) in the final seconds to win the Badger North Conference boys’ 800 title in 2 minutes, 16.03 seconds.
Wolff wasn’t Portage’s only champion of the night in a meet that didn’t have team scores posted in time for the Daily Register’s deadline.
Garrett Lynch also came away with a Badger North Conference title. The Portage senior cleared 6-feet-2 inches to win the high jump by two inches over Baraboo’s Justin Philipp (6-00).
Portage’s Riley Hibner cleared 12-09 to win the pole vault. Sauk Prairie’s Phillip Geiselman (12-00) took second, followed by Portage’s Wyatt Amend (11-09) and Sauk Prairie’s Izaak Johnson (10-06).
The Portage girls claimed the 800-meter relay title. Makenna Bisch led off the group, teaming up with Estella Brees, Genna Garrigan and Emma Kreuziger to win the event in 1:50.46.
Emily Preuss also took home a title in the girls’ meet, winning the shot put with a mark of 32-08.25. Reedsburg’s Trenna Cherney (31-11.75) and Baraboo’s Seneca Funmaker (31-07.5) took second and third, respectively.
Portage’s Mitchell Fimreite, Jeremy Saloun, Jacob Zajicek and Jacob Goldthorpe took third in the 3,200-meter relay (8:47.74). The Warriors also took third in the boys’ 800 relay (1:35.66), an event that was won by DeForest (1:33.73).
The Portage girls scored 58 points to place sixth in the eight-team event. DeForest took home the Badger North title with a 164-point day. Waunakee (132), Mount Horeb (100), Baraboo (78), Sauk Prairie (70), Portage (58), Reedsburg (51) and Beaver Dam (49) rounded out the girls' event.
Waunakee won the boys' title with 168 points, followed by DeForest (144), Reedsburg (81), Mount Horeb (79.5), Sauk Prairie (73), Baraboo (63), Beaver Dam (54) and Portage (39.5).
Portage will all be among the eight teams at Monday’s WIAA Division 1 regional meet in Baraboo. Qualifiers will advance to the June 17 Madison Memorial sectional, while the Division 1 state meet is set for June 26 in La Crosse.