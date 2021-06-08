PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Portage's Hibner, Lynch, Preuss win Badger North titles

DEFOREST — Riley Hibner set a personal record by clearing 12 feet, 3 inches in the pole vault on Tuesday. The junior kept going, eventually clearing 12-09 to win a Badger North title at the conference meet in DeForest.
"Our first champ of the night was Riley Hibner," Portage coach Joe Pease said after the first conference meet in two years. "He came into the pole vault at 11 feet and was solid at every height after that."
Sauk Prairie’s Phillip Geiselman (12-00) took second in the pole vault, followed by Portage’s Wyatt Amend (11-09) and Sauk Prairie’s Izaak Johnson (10-06).
Emily Preuss gave the Warriors a title in the girls’ meet, winning the shot put with a mark of 32-08.25. Reedsburg’s Trenna Cherney (31-11.75) and Baraboo’s Seneca Funmaker (31-07.5) took second and third, respectively.
"Emily Pruess looked good in the throwing events, winning the shot and placing third in the discus," Pease said.
Portage took first in one race. It came in the girls' meet, where Makenna Bisch, Estella Brees, Genna Garrigan and Emma Kreuziger teamed up to win the 800-meter relay in 1:50.46.
Portage’s Mitchell Fimreite, Jeremy Saloun, Jacob Zajicek and Jacob Goldthorpe took third in the 3,200-meter relay (8:47.74). The Warriors also took third in the boys’ 800 relay (1:35.66), an event that was won by DeForest (1:33.73).
Devin Wolff was firmly in second place on the final stretch of the 800 preliminaries. The Portage track athlete turned on the jets, passing Waunakee’s Isaiah Jakel (2:18.33) in the final seconds to set a personal record and win his heat in 2:16.03.
The Portage girls scored 58 points to place sixth in the eight-team event. DeForest took home the Badger North title with a 164-point day. Waunakee (132), Mount Horeb (100), Baraboo (78), Sauk Prairie (70), Portage (58), Reedsburg (51) and Beaver Dam (49) rounded out the girls' event.
Waunakee won the boys' title with 168 points, followed by DeForest (144), Reedsburg (81), Mount Horeb (79.5), Sauk Prairie (73), Baraboo (63), Beaver Dam (54) and Portage (39.5).
Portage will all be among the eight teams at Monday’s WIAA Division 2 regional meet in Viroqua. Qualifiers will advance to the June 17 Whitewater sectional, while the Division 2 state meet is set for June 25 in La Crosse.