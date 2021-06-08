PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Portage's Hibner, Lynch, Preuss win Badger North titles

DEFOREST — Riley Hibner set a personal record by clearing 12 feet, 3 inches in the pole vault on Tuesday. The junior kept going, eventually clearing 12-09 to win a Badger North title at the conference meet in DeForest.

"Our first champ of the night was Riley Hibner," Portage coach Joe Pease said after the first conference meet in two years. "He came into the pole vault at 11 feet and was solid at every height after that."

Sauk Prairie’s Phillip Geiselman (12-00) took second in the pole vault, followed by Portage’s Wyatt Amend (11-09) and Sauk Prairie’s Izaak Johnson (10-06).

Senior Garrett Lynch cleared 6-2 to win the high jump by two inches over Baraboo’s Justin Philipp (6-00).

Emily Preuss gave the Warriors a title in the girls’ meet, winning the shot put with a mark of 32-08.25. Reedsburg’s Trenna Cherney (31-11.75) and Baraboo’s Seneca Funmaker (31-07.5) took second and third, respectively.

"Emily Pruess looked good in the throwing events, winning the shot and placing third in the discus," Pease said.

Portage took first in one race. It came in the girls' meet, where Makenna Bisch, Estella Brees, Genna Garrigan and Emma Kreuziger teamed up to win the 800-meter relay in 1:50.46.

