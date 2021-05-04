PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Reedsburg girls win Portage quad; Baraboo runner-up twice

The Reedsburg girls track and field team scored 87 points to win Tuesday's quadrangular in Portage.

Jenna McBride won a pair of individual events to lead Reedsburg. The senior won the 200-meter dash in 27.58 seconds and the 400-meter dash in 1:03.28, while Taylor Poulton won the 100 (:13.19) to give the Reedsburg girls a sweep in the sprints.

Baraboo's McKenzie Gruner had the edge in the 800, crossing the finish line in 2:33.63 to beat the field. Gruner also cleared 4 feet, 9 inches to win the high jump.

Sauk Prairie freshman Catherine Gregg won the 1,600 (6:04.44), while Baraboo's Haylie Weyh claimed the 3,200 (13:49.90).

Sauk Prairie's Ruby Sandeman claimed the triple jump (32-10.5) and long jump (16-1).

The Reedsburg girls' 87 points topped Baraboo (79), Sauk Prairie (75) and Portage (28) in the matchup of Badger North Conference rivals.

On the boys' side, Baraboo's Jake Schaefer won the shot put (51-2) and discus (167-2) to lead the T-Birds (69) to a runner-up finish. Portage scored 71 points to win the boys' meet. Reedsburg (61) and Sauk Prairie (55) took third and fourth, respectively.

Reedsburg's Jack Campbell also won two events, finishing first in the long jump (19-1.5) and triple jump (40-2).