PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Sauk County athletes move on to Madison Memorial sectional

Other area sectional qualifiers were Sauk Prairie's John Francis in the 800 (fourth, 2:11.26); Sauk Prairie's Kassia Marquardt, Meadow Liedtke, Trinity Doerre and Wilson in the 1,600 relay (second, 4:21.53); Sauk Prairie's Phillip Geiselman (second, 11-00) and Reedsburg's Bryant Yanke (fourth, 10-00) in the pole vault; Sauk Prairie's Catherine Gregg in the 3,200 (second, 12:30.09) and 1,600 (third, 5:45.93); Baraboo's Kaela Wunluck, Taytan Kaufman, Makayla Sefkar and Jordan Buelow in the 400 relay (second, :53.18).; Sauk Prairie's Derek Hilden, Damien Wright-Rodriguez, Sam Drescher and Ethan Gibbs in the 800-meter relay (second, 1:35.37) and the 400-meter relay (second, :45.99); Liedtke in the girls 300 hurdles (second, :50.09); Yanke in the 300 hurdles (second, :41.77) and 110 hurdles (second, :15.98); Baraboo's Isaac Brewer in the 110 hurdles (fourth, :16.83); Stanek (second, :13.13), Wunluck (third, :13.26) and Reedsburg's Taylor Poulton (fourth, :13.35) in the 100; Reedsburg's Haylee Breidenbach (third, 7-06) and Baraboo's Samantha Walter (fourth, 7-0) in the pole vault.