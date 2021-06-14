PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Sauk County athletes move on to Madison Memorial sectional

Baraboo, Reedsburg and Sauk Prairie will be well represented at Thursday's WIAA Division 1 sectional meet at Mansfield Stadium in Madison.
The Sauk County teams each put up a solid showing at Monday's sectional in Baraboo. The hosts got a big day from Mckenzie Gruner, who cleared 5 feet in the high jump to take first. With the top-four individuals in each event moving on to the Madison Memorial sectional, the junior added a second-place finish in the 800 (2:21.64).
Gruner also teamed up with Jadynn Gruner, Venna Krayer and Alice Davies to advance in the 3,200-meter relay (10:17.75), trailing only Onalaska (9:54.99).
Reedsburg sophomore Hailey Campbell won the 100 hurdles (:16.43) and the long jump (16-06.75) while taking second in the high jump (5-00).
Baraboo's Jadynn Huebing (:17.84) also advanced in the 100 hurdles thanks to a second-place finish, while Sauk Prairie's Ruby Sandeman (third, 16-04.00) and Carina Meixelsperger (fourth, 16-00) advanced in the long jump.
Baraboo's Jake Schaefer won the shot put in 51-10, edging out Holmen's Kaden Banks (50-04.25) while Baraboo's Mason Schulz (46-08.5) and Holmen's Griffin Banks (45-04) also advanced.
Schaefer (175-06) and Kaden Banks (178-11) flipped spots in in the discus, with Schaefer finishing as the runner-up.
Baraboo's Seneca Funmaker (second, 32-10) and Reedsburg's Trenna Cherney (fourth, 30-09.5) advanced in the girls shot put.
Reedsburg's Jack Campbell won the triple jump (41-10), while teammate Caleb Rocha (fourth, 39-07.75) also got through.
Baraboo's Justin Philipp took third in the high jump, clearing 5-08 to trail only Onalaska's Hudson Weber (6-00) and La Crosse Central's Jackson Warren (5-10). Reedsburg's Griffen Elder took fourth in 5-06.
Sauk Prairie's Kaya Wilson won the 200 (:26.81) ahead of Reedsburg's Stanek (:27.10) and Jenna McBride (:27.37). McBride won the 400 (1:01.09), while Baraboo's Caden Agnew took second in the boys 400 (:52.82).
Sauk Prairie's Jack Boerger won the 1,600 (4:40.22) and 3,200 (9:58.46), while teammate Dalton Zirbel (fourth, 4:55.42) advanced in the 1,600.
Sauk Prairie's Ruby Sandeman won the triple jump (35-01.75), while Reedsburg's Halle Hahn (34-01.25) and Sykora Stanek (34-00.75) took third and fourth, respectively.
Other area sectional qualifiers were Sauk Prairie's John Francis in the 800 (fourth, 2:11.26); Sauk Prairie's Kassia Marquardt, Meadow Liedtke, Trinity Doerre and Wilson in the 1,600 relay (second, 4:21.53); Sauk Prairie's Phillip Geiselman (second, 11-00) and Reedsburg's Bryant Yanke (fourth, 10-00) in the pole vault; Sauk Prairie's Catherine Gregg in the 3,200 (second, 12:30.09) and 1,600 (third, 5:45.93); Baraboo's Kaela Wunluck, Taytan Kaufman, Makayla Sefkar and Jordan Buelow in the 400 relay (second, :53.18).; Sauk Prairie's Derek Hilden, Damien Wright-Rodriguez, Sam Drescher and Ethan Gibbs in the 800-meter relay (second, 1:35.37) and the 400-meter relay (second, :45.99); Liedtke in the girls 300 hurdles (second, :50.09); Yanke in the 300 hurdles (second, :41.77) and 110 hurdles (second, :15.98); Baraboo's Isaac Brewer in the 110 hurdles (fourth, :16.83); Stanek (second, :13.13), Wunluck (third, :13.26) and Reedsburg's Taylor Poulton (fourth, :13.35) in the 100; Reedsburg's Haylee Breidenbach (third, 7-06) and Baraboo's Samantha Walter (fourth, 7-0) in the pole vault.