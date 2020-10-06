PREP VOLLEYBALL: Baraboo knuckles down late to finish 3-0 sweep over rival Portage

PORTAGE — The smallest sliver of hope can provide the right amount of fuel any team needs to mount a comeback.
Trailing 23-20 late in the third set with a sweep on the line against rival Portage, the Baraboo volleyball team made sure to shut the door on the Warriors. The Thunderbirds scored the set’s final five points to cap off a 25-13, 25-12, 25-23 sweep over Portage in a non-conference match at Portage High School.
Junior McKenzie Gruner racked up a match-high 17 kills and senior Jordan Buelow dished out 35 assists to lead the T-Birds to their fifth straight win in the rivalry series.
“I have to give all the credit to the kids,” Baraboo coach Yvette Updike said. “This group has never been a team that, no matter what the score is, they fight for every point until the last whistle blows. It’s really a kudos to the kids and their determination to continue to play, regardless of what the score is. I’m really proud of them for that.”
After Baraboo (3-7) tied the match at 20 with a 3-0 run in the waning moments of the third set, Portage (0-8) countered right back. Consecutive kills from juniors Felicia Sanders, Olivia Jones and Sydni Kratz gave the Warriors a 23-20 lead and firmly put Baraboo’s hopes of a sweep on the brink.
Without a timeout, the T-Birds coolly collected themselves. After a set kill from Buelow, Gruner recorded a block kill to pull within 23-22 after the Warriors kept the ball in play as it appeared to be going out of bounds. Back-to-back errors by the Warriors gave Baraboo a 24-23 lead. Gruner made sure not to let the chance slip, hammering a kill through the block of Kratz to finish off the match.
“Our serve receive is an area we struggle with, and ultimately that was the case at the end, but just having them be mindful of where they are on the court,” Portage coach Kristin Maass said of the difficult close to the game. “I think the one ball would have been out and it would have given us the ball back, so it’s just little things like that where we just need to stay focused all the way to the end.”
Baraboo's focus was decisively there in the opening two sets, as they steamrolled their way to 25-13 and 25-12 wins. Portage started the first stanza well in the opening set, starting on a 3-1 run.
The momentum fizzled out however, as Baraboo responded with an 11-3 romp in the opening set, including a pair of aces by junior Tenley Scott and two blocks and three kills from Gruner for a 12-5 lead.
Portage closed within five at 14-9 following a kill from Jones, but Baraboo hammered things home with an 11-4 spurt. The second set wasn’t much different as the Warriors again were out on the front foot, opening with a 5-4 run.
The T-Birds again had the answer though, responding with a 10-1 run for a 14-6 lead. Portage got within striking distance as a Baraboo service error and a Kratz kill cut the deficit to 14-8, but it was all for naught.
The T-Birds got rolling again, closing the set on another 11-4 run to finish things off.
“That’s exactly something we’ve been working on, and this season has been so short, but just to eliminate the runs of another team,” Updike said. “We have to figure something out if a team gets two or three points; we have to do something differently, both offensively and defensively, and I think that’s what we did set one and set two.”
With its back against the wall, Portage appeared to turn the tide in the third. The Warriors got on a run of their own in the final stanza, opening the third set on a 13-5 run. Baraboo weathered the storm.
Gruner added two blocks while Scott had 13 digs and three aces for Baraboo. Senior Genna Garrigan had a team-high six kills and two aces for Portage, while Kratz had 12 assists and 10 digs. While the late effort didn’t amount to another set, Maass believes it can be the spark the Warriors need going into the home stretch.
“I think that was some really good momentum going forward. They really need to believe in themselves, and I think at this point, that gave them that belief in themselves,” she said. “I think it’s a really good place to start moving forward as we close out the season.”
As for the T-Birds, Updike credits the team’s improved mental toughness to their current three-game winning streak.
“I really think that’s a thing we have to keep working on, day in and day out, and then all the little things,” she said. “The fundamentals have to be there every game, we can lapse on them at any point, I don’t care who our opponent is.”
Both teams return to action Thursday when Portage hosts Lake Mills, while Baraboo will travel to Watertown.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.
