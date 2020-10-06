PREP VOLLEYBALL: Baraboo knuckles down late to finish 3-0 sweep over rival Portage

The T-Birds got rolling again, closing the set on another 11-4 run to finish things off.

“That’s exactly something we’ve been working on, and this season has been so short, but just to eliminate the runs of another team,” Updike said. “We have to figure something out if a team gets two or three points; we have to do something differently, both offensively and defensively, and I think that’s what we did set one and set two.”

With its back against the wall, Portage appeared to turn the tide in the third. The Warriors got on a run of their own in the final stanza, opening the third set on a 13-5 run. Baraboo weathered the storm.

Gruner added two blocks while Scott had 13 digs and three aces for Baraboo. Senior Genna Garrigan had a team-high six kills and two aces for Portage, while Kratz had 12 assists and 10 digs. While the late effort didn’t amount to another set, Maass believes it can be the spark the Warriors need going into the home stretch.

“I think that was some really good momentum going forward. They really need to believe in themselves, and I think at this point, that gave them that belief in themselves,” she said. “I think it’s a really good place to start moving forward as we close out the season.”