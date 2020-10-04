PREP VOLLEYBALL: Portage kept winless at Sauk Prairie Triangular; Rio second at home quad

The Portage volleyball team’s difficult start to the season turned another page on Saturday as the Warriors went 0-2 at the Sauk Prairie Triangular.

While the Warriors were improved and played some of their best volleyball, it wasn’t enough as they were swept by both the Eagles and Blackhawks.

In its opener against Sauk Prairie, Portage failed to shake a poor start as it fell in a match-up of Badger North Conference foes for the second time in 10 days. The Eagles cruised to a 25-12 win in the opening set before hammering the Warriors in the second set, 25-8.

Needing a victory to stay alive, Portage put up a spirited effort but couldn’t force a fourth set, falling 25-15.

Looking to build off its momentum generated in the third set, Portage battled with River Valley throughout but again suffered the same fate. The Warriors came agonizingly close to a first set win over the Blackhawks, but the latter proved to be too much in a 25-19 win.

Portage again hung around in the second set, but fell 25-17 before fading away in the third, 25-12.

The Warriors, who fell to 0-7 this season, will look to get off the schneid on Tuesday when it hosts rival Baraboo.

Rio takes second at host quad