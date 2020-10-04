PREP VOLLEYBALL: Portage kept winless at Sauk Prairie Triangular; Rio second at home quad

The Portage volleyball team’s difficult start to the season turned another page on Saturday as the Warriors went 0-2 at the Sauk Prairie Triangular.
While the Warriors were improved and played some of their best volleyball, it wasn’t enough as they were swept by both the Eagles and Blackhawks.
In its opener against Sauk Prairie, Portage failed to shake a poor start as it fell in a match-up of Badger North Conference foes for the second time in 10 days. The Eagles cruised to a 25-12 win in the opening set before hammering the Warriors in the second set, 25-8.
Needing a victory to stay alive, Portage put up a spirited effort but couldn’t force a fourth set, falling 25-15.
Looking to build off its momentum generated in the third set, Portage battled with River Valley throughout but again suffered the same fate. The Warriors came agonizingly close to a first set win over the Blackhawks, but the latter proved to be too much in a 25-19 win.
Portage again hung around in the second set, but fell 25-17 before fading away in the third, 25-12.
The Warriors, who fell to 0-7 this season, will look to get off the schneid on Tuesday when it hosts rival Baraboo.
Rio takes second at host quad
The Rio volleyball team continued its promising start to the season by going 2-1 to finish as runners-up at its host quadrangular on Saturday. The Vikings rolled to sweeps over Fredonia Ozaukee and Williams Bay Faith Christian before getting swept by champion Marshall.
“Overall it was a good day for us and we played clean the first two matches,” Rio coach JC Madorin wrote in an email to the Daily Register.
The Vikings made easy work of the Eagles in their opening match, coasting to a 25-7, 25-17 victory. In its following match against the Warriors, Rio got all it could handle in the opening set.
The two teams counterpunched back-and-forth until the Vikings ultimately gutted out a 25-23 win. From there, they kept the foot on the gas motoring to a 25-12 victory to finish off the second straight sweep.
Looking to finish the day 3-0, Rio ran into a buzz saw in the form of the Cardinals, as Marshall cruised to a 25-11, 25-13 sweep.
“We played a tough Marshall team to finish and they were able to control the tempo of the match well and they kept us out of system which led to us struggling a bit,” Madorin wrote.
Emily Loging led the Vikings attack with a team-high 18 kills, while Vivian Hoene dished out 35 assists. Kayla Staveness recorded 14 digs and Anna Benisch tallied seven aces as the Vikings improved to 9-4 overall on the year.
Rio will look to stay on Tuesday when it hosts Markesan in a Trailways West Conference tilt.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!