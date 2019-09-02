Anxious to find some early-season success, the Portage girls volleyball team earned three wins at last weekend’s Janesville Cougar/Viking Classic.
The Warriors knocked off rival Baraboo while also notching victories over Lancaster and Walworth Big Foot in the 14-team, two-day invitational hosted by Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker.
Portage (3-8) got off to a strong start, opening the first day of the tournament on Aug. 30 with a three-set win over Lancaster. After dropping the opening set 25-14, the Warriors won the following two, notching a 25-20 win in the second set before taking the third 15-9.
Junior Emma Kreuziger tallied a team-high five kills and two blocks, while seniors Katelyn Belleau and Gabrielle Garrigan each had four kills. Junior Genna Garrigan and senior Abby Leeland each had seven digs, while the latter led the Warriors with nine assists.
The strong start didn’t last, though, as Portage was kept out of the win column the rest of the day, dropping its final five matches.
Portage pushed Badger North Conference foe Sauk Prairie to three sets, falling to the Eagles 23-25, 25-11, 15-5. The Warriors also played tight matches against Edgerton (26-24, 25-20) and Tomah (25-23, 25-19).
Following the poor close to day one, Portage kicked off silver bracket play on Sept. 1 in style with back-to-back wins over Big Foot and Baraboo. In their opening match against the Chiefs, the Warriors edged out a 25-20, 25-20 win in straight sets.
Senior McKena Yelk and Gabrielle Garrigan led the Warriors' attack, each tallying seven kills, while Garrigan had a team-high eight digs. Leeland dealt out a team-high 14 assists, while Kreuziger had three blocks and Genna Garrigan had three aces.
Portage also got pushed against the Thunderbirds, but was able to cage its rivals for a 25-20, 25-18 victory. Yelk had a team-high 10 kills, Belleau had six digs and Leeland led the team with eight assists and four aces.
The Warriors then dropped their final three matches of the weekend. Like the opening day, Portage had some tight affairs, dropping three-set matches to Delavan-Darien (25-12, 12-25, 15-12) and Lancaster (25-20, 17-25, 15-13) before falling to Tomah (25-21, 25-18) in its final match.
Yelk tallied a tournament-high 60 kills, while Gabrielle led the way with 51 digs and added 45 kills. Kreuziger had 17 blocks, Leeland led the way with 100 assists and eight aces and Genna Garrigan had 40 digs and six aces.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)