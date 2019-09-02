Wins have been hard to come by for the Portage volleyball team in recent seasons.
With seven varsity returnees back from last year, including three seniors set for their third season for varsity play, coach Kristin Maass believes the Warriors can flip the script in 2019.
“I think coming into it, it’s a good place to be,” she said. “They know what to expect, know what’s coming and have been working really hard this preseason. Having the leadership on the team is fantastic, and it’s hard to complain about a team with senior leadership.”
Leading the charge for the Warriors, who went 5-34 overall last season is the duo of seniors McKena Yelk and Gabrielle Garrigan. Yelk was Portage’s attacker last season as the middle blocker notched 140 kills and added a team-high 48 blocks.
Not to be outdone, Garrigan was second on the Warriors with 94 kills and also had second-best 174 digs and 23 aces. With Garrigan being able to swing from both the left and right side and Yelk anchoring the middle, Maass knows the Warriors have a lot of versatility.
“Having two people that dominated your hitting returning definitely makes the transition easier, and build confidence in all the kids,” Maass said. “We just keep working on feeding our middles and outsides, getting the people that want to kill (the ball) and letting them do their job.”
Adding depth up front will be junior Emma Kreuziger, who tallied 52 kills and 22 blocks in her debut varsity season last year. On the outside, Maass will also rely on returning seniors Katelyn Belleau and Anna Kratz.
Belleau led the team with 279 assists and 189 digs, while also adding 50 kills. Kratz added 55 kills along with 158 digs last season. Maass said that all four girls can hit from either side, a major advantage for the Warriors.
“Depending on what the other side has to offer, a block of Gabrielle and McKena against their leftside hitter is a pretty good advantage for us to have,” Maass said.
Transitioning into Belleau’s setter role from last season is senior Abby Leeland. While on the team last season, Leeland saw minimal minutes while recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament. Now healthy, Leeland will be an integral part of the Warriors’ attack, especially because of her aggressiveness according to Maass.
“She goes after everything and having that mentality of player on the court, as much as I can have her on the court, and just being loud and dictating the game is only going to improve our offense,” Maass said.
Rounding out the varsity returnees is Sydni Kratz. The sophomore saw plenty of times last season as a freshman and Maas said that she’s spent time talking with Kratz about “starting to step up her confidence,” along with Kreuziger.
Joining this year’s team is the group of juniors Genna Garrigan, Emma Meinke, Megan Pace, Madison Loomis and Lexi Schmelzer. Among the group, Maass said that Genna Garrigan has shown early on she’s ready to make the jump to varsity play.
“She is a bundle of energy, a go-getter and she wants all the balls she can get, and she’s very calm about it,” Maass said. “Even when she gets frustrated, she has a calming effect on everybody around here, which coming into your first year of varsity is a very great quality to have.”
As for the rest of the girls, Maass said they will contribute for a majority of the season in the back row as defensive specialists, while “taking cues from the upperclassmen.” According to Maass the returning experience is the Warriors biggest strength, while communication will be a constant focus for the team.
In many of its matches last year, Portage was picked apart by long runs and failed to get its momentum back. This year’s team is hoping continued interaction on the court can help curtail that.
“We’re a team where the more communication and conversation we can have on our side, definitely keeps us going in a positive momentum,” Maass said. “We’ve been working on keeping everything loud, lots of communication and lots of energy to just continue to build that momentum.”
Continued momentum should help the Warriors as they try to breakout in the always difficult Badger North Conference. Portage again went winless at 0-7 last season, failing to win a single set in league play, and Maass knows this year’s senior-laden group is ready to get in the win column.
“They’re extremely driven and they’re a group of kids who are extremely competitive,” she said. “They want to win and they want to show Portage is a team to be reckoned with and not someone to take lightly because maybe they have in the past.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)