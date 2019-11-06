The Portage volleyball team had one of its best seasons in recent memory this year.
The Warriors went 13-25, positing more wins than the previous two seasons combined for the program’s best record since 2016. While Portage was held winless in Badger North Conference play, the rest of the league took notice of McKena Yelk, naming the senior as honorable mention all-conference.
The 6-foot senior middle blocker was the lone honoree for the Warriors, who had their season end with a 25-18, 25-17, 25-12 loss to Sauk Prairie in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal.
A four-year varsity player, Yelk was integral to the Warriors attack as she registered a team-high 247 kills, 101 more than the next best for Portage. She also finished with a team-high .354 kill percentage.
Yelk was also dominant at the net, finishing second on the team in blocks with 66, including 33 solo stuffs. She also had the second most aces (37) and the second-best serving percentage (.962) on the team.
Yelk also had a major hand on the defensive side, registering 164 digs on the season, third-most for the Warriors.
