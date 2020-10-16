PREP VOLLEYBALL: Reedsburg motors to 3-0 sweep over Portage

The Reedsburg volleyball team got on a roll Thursday night and never looked back, coasting to a 25-11, 25-11, 25-17 win over Portage in a non-conference match at Portage High School on the Warriors' annual Pink Out night.

The Beavers racked up 11 kills from junior Macie Wieman and seven from Delaney Horkan to topple the Warriors. Reedsburg kept Portage off balance all night from the service line as senior Grace Harsch, freshman McKenna Oetzman and Wieman each tallied two aces apiece.

"The girls served well throughout the match and that certainly hampered Portage's efforts to get a consistent offense going," Reesdburg coach Sheila Greene said.

Coupled with its strong serving, Reedsburg (8-4) took advantage of a number of free balls as it cruised to 25-11 wins in both the first two sets. The Warriors (0-12) ultimately got some offense going in the third set but the Beavers were able to close the door, 25-17, for another sweep.

Senior Emma Kreuziger led the attack for Portage with eight kills as the main beneficiary of junior Sydni Kratz's 16 assists. Oetzman dished out 18 helpers of her own and junior Mahra Wieman added 11 assists for the Beavers.