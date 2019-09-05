PRAIRIE DU SAC — Improved communication has been a focus of the Portage volleyball team so far this season.
After their Badger North Conference opener against Sauk Prairie, the Warriors are still looking to find their voice following a 25-19, 25-14, 25-12, loss to the Eagles at Sauk Prairie High School. Senior McKena Yelk had a team-high four kills, but the Warriors as a whole struggled to string together points in defeat.
“There were a lot of unforced errors and I was telling the team, that’s kind of been our Achilles’ heel,” Portage coach Kristin Maass said. “Last year and the start of this year, we’ve really been working hard to try and side-out in one to not let teams get on a run.”
Portage (3-9, 0-1 Badger North) got off to a good start, going toe to toe with the Eagles in the opening set. The two teams traded the lead four times before ultimately settling at 5-5 on a block by Yelk, but that was the closest the Warriors got.
A midline violation gave the Eagles a 6-5 lead and they seized control from there. With senior libero Ainsley Apel at the service line, Sauk Prairie (1-0, 14-1) tacked on five more points to take an 11-5 lead. A quick 3-1 spurt cut the deficit to 12-8 and the Warriors pulled to within four late at 19-15, but again Apel squashed the threat.
A 4-0 run capped by an ace extended the advantage to 23-15 before a late Warriors push fell flat in the opening set loss.
“When we were doing that at the beginning of the first set, it was pretty successful, but Ainsley went on a run and we struggled to come back from that,” Maass said.
Portage was able to correct its mistakes to open the second set as a Yelk kill capped off a 4-1 opening run. Sauk Prairie quickly put the kibosh on that, however, as the Eagles rattled off a 13-1 run, including 10 points behind the serve of sophomore Aida Shadewald, to grab a 14-5 lead.
The Warriors got back within six at 16-10 as a block by junior Emma Kreuziger finished off a 3-0 run, but the Eagles again got rolling. Sauk Prairie answered with a 6-1 spurt to make it 22-11 before ultimately finishing things off with a stuff kill by senior Lauren Wideen to finish the set 25-14.
Shadewald, who finished with a team-high nine kills, added five aces and her serves, along with Apel, fiddled with the Warriors.
“They weren’t reading it well and it was hard to read, but there was just some indecisiveness in the back row where the girls weren’t making a decision one way or the other, who was going to take it,” Maass said. “When you’re indecisive on a ball, there are many things that are going to go wrong.”
Needing a win, the Warriors stumbled out of the gates to start the third set, falling behind 12-3 early. Portage battled back, pulling within nine twice, lastly at 19-0, but it was too little, too late. While the Eagles were able to string points together, the Warriors’ longest run of the night spanned three points.
Kreuziger and senior Gabrielle Garrigan each had two blocks, junior Genna Garrigan had eight digs and senior Abby Leeland contributed six assists for Portage.
Despite the defeat, Maass applauded the team’s effort, noting the biggest takeaway was the group’s continued fight. She pointed to plenty of areas to improve, beginning with cutting off opposing teams.
“It’s one of those things we have to continue to focus on, that when we get on those runs we just can’t crawl into a shell, they have to continue to find a way to battle out of that,” Maass said.
Portage will look to get things corrected before hosting Reedsburg in its home opener next Thursday.
SAUK PRAIRIE 3, PORTAGE 0</&hspag4>
Portage 19 14 12
Sauk Prairie 25 25 25
PORTAGE (leaders): Kills — McKena Yelk 4. Blocks — Gabrielle Garrigan, Emma Kreuziger 2. Digs — Genna Garrigan 8. Assists — Abby Leeland 6.
SAUK PRAIRIE: Kills — Aida Shadewald 9. Blocks — Lauren Wideen 2. Digs — Ainsley Apel 24. Aces — Aida Shadewald 5. Assists — Olivia Breunig 10.
