PREP VOLLEYBALL: Sauk Prairie starts fast, sweeps up Portage

The Sauk Prairie volleyball team earned its second sweep of the season on Thursday as the Eagles coasted past Portage in a non-conference match at Portage High School.

Sauk Prairie junior Olivia Paukner did it all, recording a match-high seven aces and five blocks to go along with seven kills as the Eagles moved to 5-3 overall following a 2-3 weekend at the Waterloo Invite last Saturday.

The Eagles wasted little time getting to the Warriors in the opening set, motoring to a 25-9 win in the first game. Sauk Prairie kept the foot on the gas in the second and third, recording back-to-back 25-12 wins to bust out the brooms.

Junior Aida Shadewald had a game-high nine kills for the Eagles, while senior Olivia Breunig had 10 assists and junior Alia Schlimgen had 11 digs. Emma Kreuziger led the way for Portage, which still has yet to get into the win column.

The Warriors senior middle hitter had a team-high four kills to go along with five digs, while senior Genna Garrigan dished out six assists. Senior Lexi Schmelzer had an ace for Portage, while junior Hailey Angell had five digs and juniors Bianca Varzaru and Felicia Sanders each had 0.5 blocks.

SAUK PRAIRIE 3, PORTAGE 0

Sauk Prairie;25;25;25