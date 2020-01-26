PREP WRESTLING: Baraboo all over the podium in Sparta, Wausau

The Baraboo High School wrestling team came away from a busy Saturday with one individual champion and five runner-ups across a pair of invitationals.

John Gunderson brought home the lone title, winning the 182-pound weight class at the Sparta Invitational. Gunderson led a parade of Thunderbirds on the podium in Sparta, as Baraboo tallied 157 points to take third in the 15-team meet. Holmen scored 209.5 points to win the title, followed by the Neillsville co-op (174).

Gunderson received a first-round bye before pinning Beaver Dam/Wayland Academy's Andrew Rosado in 1 minute, 8 seconds and earning a 16-0 technical fall over Holmen's Carson Westcott. Gunderson claimed the title with a 15-2 major decision over Blair-Taylor's Logan Shramek in the championship match.

Four more T-Birds left the Sparta Invite with runner-up finishes. Brandon Jesse took second at 183 pounds, falling by a 10-9 decision in the title match against Marshfield's Gabe Pugh.

Eli Davidson dropped a 9-2 decision to Marshfield's Ryan Dolezal in the 145-pound championship match, while Aiden Estes fell by a 12-10 sudden victory to the Neillsville co-op's Nathan Buchanan in the 170-pound championship, and Tyson Fry was pinned in 3:00 by Neillsville's Gunner Hoffmann in the 220-pound title match.