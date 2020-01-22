PREP WRESTLING: Baraboo improves to 6-0 in Badger North Conference duals

The Baraboo High School wrestling team entered the season with the goal of winning a Badger North Conference title.
The Thunderbirds are on the verge of doing so after Tuesday's 64-10 win at Mount Horeb. The T-Birds improved to 6-0 in Badger North duals, and will look to cap off a perfect dual season when they host Portage on Friday. The conference meet will be held Feb. 8 in Watertown.
Baraboo left little doubt on Tuesday, winning nine of the 11 matches that were contested. Seven of Baraboo's wins came via the pin, including Connor Goorsky pinning Austin Ringgenberg in 3 minutes, 39 seconds.
Brandon Jesse (138 pounds) added a 2:56 pin of Cody Anderson in 2:56, while Carter Stapleton (145) earned a 2:17 pin, Frankie Van Houten (160) a 1:01 pin, Noah Langeberg (170) a 2:27 pin, Tyson Fry (195) a 1:26 pin, and Ben Florencio (220) a 3:44 pin.
The T-Birds' remaining wins came on technical falls, as Eli Davidson (152) and John Gunderson (182) each picked up 16-0 victories. Alexis Winecke (113) and Bronson Schultz (285) each received forfeits, while both teams forfeited at 120 pounds.
Mount Horeb had a pair of wins. Jaxon Pernot pinned Camdon Schultz in 1:50 at 106 pounds, while Hanna Errthum recorded a 19-6 major decision over Vincent Tikkanen at 132 pounds.