PREP WRESTLING: Baraboo individuals hold strong in statewide rankings
PREP WRESTLING

PREP WRESTLING: Baraboo individuals hold strong in statewide rankings

Brandon Jesse

Baraboo's Brandon Jesse went 1-1 during the 2019 WIAA Division 1 individual state wrestling meet at the Kohl Center in Madison.

 Brock Fritz | News Republic

Brandon Jesse was the lone Baraboo High School wrestler to see his ranking change this week.

The junior moved up from 12th to 11th in Division 1 in the 138-pound weight class in the latest Wisconsin Wrestling Online rankings, released Tuesday.

Jesse is one of six Baraboo individuals with their names in the rankings.

The other five held firm from last week, with junior John Gunderson being ranked fourth at 182 pounds, senior Ben Florencio ninth at 195 pounds, senior Aiden Estes 10th at 170 pounds, senior Tyson Fry 12th at 220 pounds and senior Eli Davidson honorable mention at 145 pounds.

The T-Birds didn't crack the rankings as a team. Mukwonago stands atop Division 1, while Wrightstown leads Division 2 and Coleman leads Division 3.

Baraboo will carry those rankings into Saturday's Badger Conference meet in Watertown. The T-Birds finished 7-0 in the Badger North dual season.

