PREP WRESTLING: Baraboo ties for Badger North Conference title

The Baraboo High School wrestling team has been building toward a Badger North Conference title for years.
The Thunderbirds finished the climb Saturday, finishing fourth at the Badger Conference tournament to share the Badger North championship with Waunakee.
“It’s been an awesome year. Definitely one I will always remember,” Baraboo head coach Joe Bavlnka said Sunday. “I thought we wrestled well yesterday under the pressure of fighting for the conference championship.”
The T-Birds scored 208.5 points at the 15-team meet, trailing Stoughton (326) and Milton (240) from the Badger South, and Waunakee (215.5) from the Badger North. As the lone unbeaten team in Badger North duals, Baraboo (7-0) shared the conference title with Waunakee (6-1). Stoughton went 6-0 in duals and won the combined tournament to run away with the Badger South title.
“We ended up with eight wrestlers in the top six, which was awesome,” Bavlnka said. “The wrestlers that didn’t place wrestled hard and scored points for the team. We needed really one more big win in the last round but we didn’t get it; this allowed for Waunakee to pull ahead and gain a share of the conference title. I am very, very proud of this group. They have worked extremely hard, found ways to win and when they couldn’t find a way, they made a way. Everyone contributed in the dual meet season to go 7-0 and finish just seven points away from beating a very good Waunakee team in the conference tournament. As a team, we won way more big matches than lost. As a coaching staff, we feel pretty good about that. We are looking forward to the start of WIAA state tournament series and hopefully we keep the magic of this season flowing.”
John Gunderson didn’t share his individual title with anyone. The Baraboo junior rolled through the 182-pound weight class, pinning Sauk Prairie’s Marcus Hankins in 3 minutes, 59 seconds in the championship to improve to 27-0 on the season.
“John put on a performance for the ages, completely dominating his competition, pinning his way through the tournament,” Bavlnka said. “His weight class featured five wrestlers ranked in the state.
“He is really on a roll right now.”
Gunderson is ranked fourth in D1 at 182 by WiWrestling.com. Only one of his matches has gone the distance this season, and that ended in a 15-2 win for Gunderson. It hasn’t been a completely smooth ride, though, as Gunderson said he suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee in December. He eventually had surgery and returned to competition in January.
“I got second as a freshman and third as a sophomore, so I really wanted to win this year,” Gunderson told the Wisconsin State Journal on Saturday. “It’s been a lot of work. I had knee surgery earlier this year. I thought my season was going to be over.”
Gunderson was one of three T-Birds in the conference finals, with Brandon Jesse and Aiden Estes taking second at 138 and 170 pounds, respectively.
“Reaching the Badger Conference finals is a huge accomplishment for any wrestler,” Bavlnka said. “It was great getting three in. Brandon and Aiden lost tight matches against high-caliber kids.
Jesse (31-7) started his day with a bye, then beat Milton’s Trey Smith by technical fall and pinned Stoughton’s Trenton Dow in 4:47. The junior dropped a 6-4 decision to Portage’s Jessie Tijerina in the finals.
Estes (28-4) pinned his quarterfinal and semifinal opponents, beating Mount Horeb’s Neil Droster in 0:18 and Milton’s Jordan Stivarius in 1:29. The senior ran into Waunakee’s Colton Grindle in the final, suffering an 8-5 defeat.
Five more T-Birds made their way to the semifinals. Tyson Fry took third place at 220 pounds, while Eli Davidson (145 pounds) and Frankie Van Houten (152) took fourth, Ben Florencio (195) took fifth and Noah Langeberg (160) finished sixth.
“We started out hot, putting eight wrestlers into the semifinals,” Bavlnka said of his team’s depth. “This allowed us to score some big points and give us the lead for the majority of the tournament.”
Fry (24-7) went 4-1 on the day. The senior pinned Reedsburg’s Caden Skinner and Watertown’s Sait Hernandez to reach the semifinals, where he was pinned by Stoughton’s Brooks Empey. Fry rebounded with an 8-0 major decision over Milton’s Jordan Hergert and a 5-3 decision over Fort Atkinson’s Mika Gutoski.
You have free articles remaining.
Davidson (35-6) dropped a 13-1 major decision to Stoughton’s Gavin Model in the semifinals. The senior bounced back with an 8-2 decision over Reedsburg’s Garrett Schinker before a 4-2 loss to Waunakee’s Berhett Statz in the third-place match.
Van Houten (27-11) took a similar path. The senior was pinned by Oregon’s Seth Niday in the semifinals, then earned a 9-4 decision over Milton’s Justin Sanchez before being pinned by Watertown’s Kolten Blome in the third-place match.
Florencio (30-11) opened with an 11-8 decision over Sauk Prairie’s Nolan Vils in the quarterfinals. After an 11-5 semifinal loss to Stoughton’s Rudy Detweiler and 7-3 consolation loss to Oregon’s Nathan Hall, Florencio pinned Waunakee’s Jack Schweitzer to secure fifth place.
Langeberg (25-11) was pinned by Monroe’s Patrick Rielly in the semifinals. Langeberg eventually fell to Oregon’s Cooper King in a 9-4 decision in the fifth-place match.
Baraboo will return to the mat Saturday for a WIAA Division 1 regional meet at Holmen High School.
Team scores: Stoughton 326, Milton 240, Waunakee 215.5, Baraboo 208.5, Fort Atkinson 181, Sauk Prairie 174, Watertown 159, Portage 157, Monroe 142, Reedsburg 133.5, Oregon 108, Monona Grove/McFarland 107, DeForest 57, Beaver Dam 49, Mount Horeb 44.
Dual-meet standings
North: Baraboo 7-0, Waunakee 6-1, Reedsburg 5-2, Sauk Prairie 4-3, Portage 3-4, Beaver Dam 2-5, DeForest 1-6, Mount Horeb 0-7.
South: Stoughton 6-0, Milton 5-1, Fort Atkinson 4-2, Monroe 3-3, Monona Grove/McFarland 1-5, Watertown 1-5, Oregon 1-5.
Final division standings
North: 1, tie, Baraboo and Waunakee; 3, Sauk Prairie; 4, Reedsburg; 5, Portage; 6, tie, DeForest and Beaver Dam; 8, Mount Horeb.
South: 1, Stoughton; 2, Milton; 3, Fort Atkinson; 4, Monroe; 5, Watertown; 6, Oregon; 7, Monona Grove/McFarland.
Championship matches
106: Ril. Nilo, Mil, dec. Beckett, P, 9-7, sv. 113: O. Wilkowski, Wtn, pinned Haldiman, Mil, 5:12. 120: Heinz, Wau, dec. Roy. Nilo, Mil, 7-3. 126: Rivera, Sto, dec. E. Wilkowski, Wtn, 15-10. 132: Cad. Fry, R, dec. Wichman, Wtn, 5-0. 138: Tijerina, P, dec. Jesse, Bar, 6-4. 145: Model, Sto, dec. Arnold, Por, 7-1. 152: Gunderson, MGM, dec. Niday, Or, 7-3. 160: Mechler, Sto, mdec. Rielly, Monr, 14-3. 170: Grindle, Wau, dec. Estes, Bar, 8-5. 182: Gunderson, Bar, pinned Hankins, SP, 3:59. 195: Detweiler, Sto, dec. Horvatin, FA, 8-2. 220: B. Empey, Sto, pinned Patterson, SP, 1:01. 285: Minder, Mon, dec. Rider, SP, 8-5.
Third-place matches
106: Ch. Suddeth, Sto, mdec. Pernot, MH, 10-0. 113: Shortreed, D, mdec. Voegeli, Mon, 16-2. 120: Wicks, Sto, pinned Enge, SP, 1:25. 126: Schweitzer, Wau, dec. Liddle, Or, 9-4. 132: Worden, FA, mdec Elizondo, SP, 15-6. 138: Coplien, R, dec. Trevino, FA, 3-1. 145: Statz, Wau, dec. Davidson, Bar, 4-2. 152: Blome, Wtn, pinned Van Houten, Bar, 4:32. 160: Hooker, Wau, mdec. Desormeau, Mil, 16-4. 170: Stivarius, Mil, pinned Koehler, FA, 4:42. 182: Witt, Mon, dec. Witkins, FA, 3-1. 195: Vils, SP, dec. Hall, Or, 7-2. 220: T. Fry, Bar, dec. Gutoski, FA, 5-3. 285: Schlicht, MGM, dec. G. Empey, S, 1-0.
Fifth-place matches
106: Dubach, Mon, dec. Neuberger, BD, 2-0. 113: Denman, MGM, mdec. Williams, P, 9-1. 120: Brandenburg, FA, mdec. Hibner, P, 8-0. 126: Kieliszewski, Mil, dec. Weaver, MGM, 9-2. 132: Shore, Mil, mdec. Col. Suddeth, Sto, 10-2. 138: T. Dow, Sto, dec. Ellis, Wau, 8-2. 145: Jaeckel, BD, pinned Schinker, R, 0:56. 152: Carpenter, Sto, pinned Sanchez, Mil, 2:20. 160: King, Or, dec. Langeberg, B, 9-4. 170: Brooks, Or, pinned Walker, R, 2:16. 182: B. Spilde, Sto, dec. Ford, Wau, 6-0. 195: Florencio, B, pinned Schweitzer, Wau, 2:50. 220: Hergert, Mil, pinned Switzer, MGM, 0:42. 285: Finkel, R, pinned Burhans, FA, 3:19.