PREP WRESTLING: Baraboo ties for Badger North Conference title

“We ended up with eight wrestlers in the top six, which was awesome,” Bavlnka said. “The wrestlers that didn’t place wrestled hard and scored points for the team. We needed really one more big win in the last round but we didn’t get it; this allowed for Waunakee to pull ahead and gain a share of the conference title. I am very, very proud of this group. They have worked extremely hard, found ways to win and when they couldn’t find a way, they made a way. Everyone contributed in the dual meet season to go 7-0 and finish just seven points away from beating a very good Waunakee team in the conference tournament. As a team, we won way more big matches than lost. As a coaching staff, we feel pretty good about that. We are looking forward to the start of WIAA state tournament series and hopefully we keep the magic of this season flowing.”