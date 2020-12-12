PREP WRESTLING: Gonzales' match-ending pin lifts Reedsburg over Baraboo

Jesus Gonzales was the last Reedsburg wrestler to take the mat Saturday.
The freshman came through, recording a match-deciding pin to propel the Beavers to a 37-35 home dual-meet win over Baraboo.
Gonzales took the mat with the Beavers facing a 35-31 deficit. The heavyweight erased it with a 2-minute, 25-second pin of Baraboo's Michael Byl.
Gonzales's win capped off a back-and-forth match that started when Baraboo's Oscar Ramirez pinned Brogan Mittlesteadt in 1:17 at 106 pounds.
Camdon Schultz added a pin of Noah Miller at 113 pounds to give the Thunderbirds a 12-0 advantage.
Nic Nobbe got Reedsburg going in the 120-pound match. The senior pinned Alexis Winecke in 1:35, then Trenton Curtin (126) pinned Jacob Gaffney in 40 seconds to knot the score at 12.
Neither team could pull away from there. Baraboo got points when Connor Goorsky (132) won by technical fall, and Talon Pichler (145) and Luke Statz (170) each notched pins. Reedsburg held a slight lead thanks to an 11-1 major decision by Dilon Judd (138), a 12-6 decision by Devin Judd, a 1:40 pin by Charlie Walker, and a forfeit at 152 pounds.
Baraboo's John Gunderson (220), the 182-pound WIAA Division 1 state runner-up last season, pinned Nathan Schreiner in 5:26 to give the T-Birds the 35-31 lead going into Gonzales' match-winning pin.
While there's no official Badger Conference competition during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Beavers' win made them the first member of the Badger North to beat Baraboo since the 2018-19 season.
Baraboo had gone 7-0 in conference dual meets last season, then took fourth at the 2020 Badger Conference tournament to share the Badger North title with Waunakee. Reedsburg went 5-2 in conference duals last year to finish fourth in the eight-team Badger North.
The 2020-21 season will look different, with events primarily being limited to area duals. Reedsburg and Baraboo are each 1-1 thus far, as the Beavers had opened the year with a 42-33 loss to Fort Atkinson and the T-Birds had picked up a 43-34 win over Watertown.
The T-Birds will look to get back on track when they host Portage on Dec. 19, while Reedsburg is off until a Dec. 22 trip to Mineral Point.
