PREP WRESTLING: Gonzales' match-ending pin lifts Reedsburg over Baraboo

While there's no official Badger Conference competition during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Beavers' win made them the first member of the Badger North to beat Baraboo since the 2018-19 season.

Baraboo had gone 7-0 in conference dual meets last season, then took fourth at the 2020 Badger Conference tournament to share the Badger North title with Waunakee. Reedsburg went 5-2 in conference duals last year to finish fourth in the eight-team Badger North.

The 2020-21 season will look different, with events primarily being limited to area duals. Reedsburg and Baraboo are each 1-1 thus far, as the Beavers had opened the year with a 42-33 loss to Fort Atkinson and the T-Birds had picked up a 43-34 win over Watertown.

The T-Birds will look to get back on track when they host Portage on Dec. 19, while Reedsburg is off until a Dec. 22 trip to Mineral Point.