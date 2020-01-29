PREP WRESTLING: Gunderson leads six Baraboo individuals in statewide rankings

The Baraboo prep wrestling team placed six individuals on the most recent Wisconsin Wrestling Online rankings.

John Gunderson was the highest Thunderbird in the Division 1 rankings released Tuesday. The junior is ranked fourth in the 182-pound weight class following Saturday's title at the Sparta Invitational.

Baraboo senior Ben Florencio is ranked ninth at 195 pounds, while senior Aiden Estes is 10th at 170 pounds, Tyson Fry is 12th at 220 pounds, Brandon Jesse is 12th at 138 pounds, and Eli Davidson earned honorable mention recognition at 145 pounds.