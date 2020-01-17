PREP WRESTLING: Jesse's win caps off Baraboo's road victory over Reedsburg

The Baraboo High School wrestling team is coming up big when it matters.
A week after ending a decade-long losing streak against Sauk Prairie, the Thunderbirds knocked off another Badger North Conference rival with Friday's 37-36 dual-meet win at Reedsburg.
You have free articles remaining.
Brandon Jesse clinched the win. The junior earned a 5-2 decision over Nick Coplien at 138 pounds in the penultimate match, exactly what the T-Birds needed before they forfeited at 145 pounds.
Jesse was the only T-Bird to win at one of the lower weights. Reedsburg claimed the rest, with Dylan Miller pinning Camdon Schultz in 1:15 at 106 pounds, Caden Schneider (113 pounds) pinning Alexis Winecke in 3:14, Nic Nobbe (120) receiving a forfeit, Ryan Schneider (126) pinning Connor Goorsky in 3:39, Caden Fry (132) pinning Vincent Tikkanen in 1:23, and Garrett Schinker receiving the 145-pound forfeit.
However, Baraboo had built up a significant lead by going 7-0 between 152 pounds and 285 pounds. Eli Davidson (152) got it started with an 11-0 major decision over Kaden Reuterskiold, followed by Frankie Van Houten's 17-2 technical fall over Treyton Schinker (160), Noah Langeberg's 10-8 decision over Charlie Walker (170), John Gunderson's 0:24 pin of Trevor Shimniok (182), Aiden Estes's 12-1 major decision over Nathan Schreiner (195), Ben Florencio's 1:04 pin of Zach Weber (225), and Tyson Fry's 3:35 pin of David Finkel (285).
The win brought Baraboo's dual record to 9-0, including 5-0 in the Badger North. The T-Birds will close out their Badger North dual schedule next week, visiting Mount Horeb on Tuesday before hosting Portage on Friday.