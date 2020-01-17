PREP WRESTLING: Jesse's win caps off Baraboo's road victory over Reedsburg

The Baraboo High School wrestling team is coming up big when it matters.

A week after ending a decade-long losing streak against Sauk Prairie, the Thunderbirds knocked off another Badger North Conference rival with Friday's 37-36 dual-meet win at Reedsburg.

Brandon Jesse clinched the win. The junior earned a 5-2 decision over Nick Coplien at 138 pounds in the penultimate match, exactly what the T-Birds needed before they forfeited at 145 pounds.

Jesse was the only T-Bird to win at one of the lower weights. Reedsburg claimed the rest, with Dylan Miller pinning Camdon Schultz in 1:15 at 106 pounds, Caden Schneider (113 pounds) pinning Alexis Winecke in 3:14, Nic Nobbe (120) receiving a forfeit, Ryan Schneider (126) pinning Connor Goorsky in 3:39, Caden Fry (132) pinning Vincent Tikkanen in 1:23, and Garrett Schinker receiving the 145-pound forfeit.