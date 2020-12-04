PREP WRESTLING: Lack of experience limits Beaver Dam in opening loss to Portage 48-24

“That’s one of the key things that we want to get as many matches as possible when we have these opportunities,” Haak said.

“When you’re going from kids having 30 to 40 matches in a year to maybe getting 10, from beginning to end, that’s going to be a big difference. Every exhibition match, every time we can get on the mat and learn something from live competition is going to be huge,” Winker added.

While the extra matches served both teams well, when things were actually on the line, the Golden Beavers couldn’t overcome the Warriors due to a dominant run.

After falling via pin in the opening match, Beaver Dam junior Kyler Neuberger returned the favor to Portage’s David Williams at 132 pounds, sticking the Warriors sophomore in 3 minutes, 19 seconds.

“That’s nice for any kid to start with a W; it builds confidence and it just kind of gets those first match jitters out of the way,” Winker said of Neuberger’s win. “You haven’t done it in a while, you get back out there and like ‘Okay, I remember what I’m doing. I remember how to do this,’ and it just puts a little confidence in what you already know how to do.”