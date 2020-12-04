PREP WRESTLING: Lack of experience limits Beaver Dam in opening loss to Portage 48-24

PORTAGE — Experience, or lack thereof, can make or break you in any sport.
It did the latter to the Beaver Dam wrestling team on Friday night as an unproven Golden Beavers group couldn’t keep up with Portage’s depth in a season opening 48-24 loss. The Warriors tallied four pins and picked up a pair of decision to go with three forfeits in what would normally be a Badger North Conference dual meet.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 16-team league isn’t holding an official conference season this winter. On top of that, teams are currently limited to just one dual meet per week, but Beaver Dam coach Tim Winker is confident the familiarity will come along.
“They’re very solid through the middle and they got a lot of guys returning with a lot of experience. We have a lot of younger guys that are trying to work on experience,” he said.
“We have a couple guys who are trying to move around and get down to weights to try and fill everything, and I think we’ll be pretty good outside of 113 and maybe 120. We’ll get better as the year goes on; some of its moving kids around and some of it’s just getting experience.”
While they’re limited to one match per week, Winker and Portage coach Shane Haak found a way to help accommodate more reps. The Warriors and Golden Beavers moved the varsity matches up one hour to help make room for exhibition matches on the back end, allowing more wrestlers to get valuable experience when it’s such a prized commodity.
“That’s one of the key things that we want to get as many matches as possible when we have these opportunities,” Haak said.
“When you’re going from kids having 30 to 40 matches in a year to maybe getting 10, from beginning to end, that’s going to be a big difference. Every exhibition match, every time we can get on the mat and learn something from live competition is going to be huge,” Winker added.
While the extra matches served both teams well, when things were actually on the line, the Golden Beavers couldn’t overcome the Warriors due to a dominant run.
After falling via pin in the opening match, Beaver Dam junior Kyler Neuberger returned the favor to Portage’s David Williams at 132 pounds, sticking the Warriors sophomore in 3 minutes, 19 seconds.
“That’s nice for any kid to start with a W; it builds confidence and it just kind of gets those first match jitters out of the way,” Winker said of Neuberger’s win. “You haven’t done it in a while, you get back out there and like ‘Okay, I remember what I’m doing. I remember how to do this,’ and it just puts a little confidence in what you already know how to do.”
It was all Portage from there however as the Warriors won the next seven straight matches, including three pins, to seize a commanding 42-6 cushion. Despite seeing the match slip away, the Golden Beavers got a promising glimpse of the future in an overtime nailbiter between freshman Gabe Klatt and Portage junior Lowell Arnold at 170 pounds.
Arnold, who qualified for state for the second year in-a-row at 145 pounds in Div. 2 last year, got pushed to the brink by the Golden Beavers’ newcomer. After a scoreless first period, Arnold tallied an escape in the second for a 1-0 lead but fell behind early in the third following a Klatt reversal.
Arnold again answered with an escape before notching a takedown early in the sudden victory period for a 4-2 win. Even in the loss, Winker praised the debutant’s effort for pushing the state qualifier to the brink.
Beaver Dam did get some momentum to close the match as it picked up pins from junior Nick Ludowese and sophomore Hayden DeZarn at 220 and 285, respectively. Winker was especially impressed by DeZarn, who filled in at 220 pounds last season after Ludowese went down with an injury.
Winker said the stout second-year grappler put on 50 pounds in the offseason and has looked better than ever after taking his lumps last winter.
“He put on 50 pounds on, and a lot of aggression, in the last year so I’m really proud of the effort he’s got. He’s developed a lot as an athlete and as a wrestler, so I’m excited to see what he can do this year,” Winker said.
With matches coming at such a premium this season, Winker said the group will likely spend more time than usual watching video this year because of having fewer matches, creating less quantity. The Golden Beavers will also an up-close and personal look at the Warriors again next week when they host Portage in another dual tilt.
“Wrestling the same kid is certainly a good litmus test because you’ll know right away if you improved just from last week,” Winker said. “There’s always something to improve on, the outcome might end up being the same, but can you improve on what you did last time; can you learn from your mistakes and get better.”
PORTAGE 48, BEAVER DAM 24
126 pounds: Jeffry Jones, P, pinned Matthew Hendrix, 3:34. 132: Kyler Neuberger, BD, pinned David Williams, 3:19. 138: Emerson Pease, P, dec. Ren Nickel, 7-0. 152: Seth Williams, P, pinned Carson Graham, 1:14. 170: Lowell Arnold, P, dec. Gabe Klatt, 4-2 (sv). 182: Christian Erickson, P, pinned Brandon Esser, 1:02. 195: Jack Callen, P, pinned Kaden Reabe, 0:58. 220: Nick Ludowese, BD, pinned Andrew Steinle, 0:51. 285: Hayden DeZarn, BD, pinned Javier Moyotl, 0:30. 113: Double forfeit. 120, 145, 160: Portage received forfeit. 106: Beaver Dam received forfeit.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.
