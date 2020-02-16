PREP WRESTLING: Portage advances eight individuals, but can't top Lodi team at Division 2 Jefferson regional

Even with all its success, qualifying the most to sectionals since 2014, Portage had its shortcomings with some early matches hurting it in the team standings. While Haak admits some opportunities were missed, he gave credit to Lodi and knows that the team is already looking ahead.

“I think we’re always trying to take steps forward and we did take a step forward, there’s no doubt about it,” he said. “We have a lot of guys who really care about each other, are happy to see their teammates do well and our whole goal right now is sectionals.”

Blue Devils back on top

Denying the Warriors their first regional title in 22 years was Lodi, which claimed a 26th consecutive team regional title. The Blue Devils dominated from top-to-bottom, tallying 11 sectional qualifiers and crowning a meet-high six champions on their way to reaching next Tuesday’s Div. 2 team sectional at Lodi High School.

“We have an opportunity to defend our home gym and in our program, it is and always will be making it to team state, that’s the ultimate goal,” Lodi coach Cody Endres said. “To win regionals and have an opportunity to do that, at home, is a pretty special thing.”