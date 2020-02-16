PREP WRESTLING: Portage advances eight individuals, but can't top Lodi team at Division 2 Jefferson regional

JEFFERSON — With hopes of its first regional title since 1998, the Portage wrestling team was left waiting again Saturday afternoon.
The Warriors scored 223.5 points and advanced eight wrestlers onto next Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 Evansville/Albany sectional, but were forced to settle for second at the WIAA Div 2 Jefferson regional. Portage crowned three champions but fell 60 points short of team champion Lodi, which scored a meet-high 283.5 points.
“When you look back, we’re obviously pleased. We did a lot of good things, and as a program, it’s different because we have high expectations for ourselves,” Portage coach Shane Haak said.
“To get eight guys through, congrats to them and the three champions, and we won some matches in other areas to get team points. At every tournament, there are always some highlights and some areas to look back on where we could have done a better job.”
Helping lead the way for Portage was senior Jessie Tijerina, who captured his third consecutive regional title and punched his ticket to sectionals for the fourth straight year. Tijerina, ranked No. 2 at 138 pounds in Div. 2 in the latest WiWrestling.com rankings, coasted to a pair of tech falls over Lodi’s Evan Stevenson, 16-1, and Jefferson’s Ethan Dieckman, 17-1, to improve to 41-0 on the season.
Along with Tijerina, sophomores Chase Beckett and Lowell Arnold also grabbed gold for the Warriors at 106 and 145 pounds to reach their second straight sectional. Beckett, ranked No. 1, edged out fourth-ranked Parker Heintz from Lodi via sudden victory, 2-0, to win the title at 106, while Arnold, ranked No. 7, ground out a 6-0 decision over Lodi’s Zach Potter at 145.
Haak knows how special a regional championship can be in the grand scope of things and applauded the pair for “beating some really good kids.”
“I wanted to win to get a better seed because you want to finish out on top for every meet and wrestle your hardest. That’s what I was going to do,” Beckett said.
“I’m used to those high pressure matches so you just trust your training and it was fun,” Arnold added.
Along with the trio of champions, Portage had five other wrestlers finish second to secure their spots at sectionals. Sophomore Riley Hibner and freshman David Williams each finished second by rule at 120 and 113 to punch their tickets, while sophomores Seth Williams and Hayden Steinle, and freshman Garret Crawford earned their way in with victories in wrestlebacks.
Williams and Steinle each picked up pins at 132 and 285 pounds, while Crawford outlasted Lakeside Lutheran’s Riley Schmidt, 6-3, in a tiebreaker.
“All three of them got beat the round before, and you can’t let one match beat you twice,” Haak said. “You can’t dwell on a loss, they did that and they were able to move on and get a second-place finish.”
“It’s just big seeing that many guys get through, especially in the wrestlebacks,” added Hibner, who also qualified last season.
Even with all its success, qualifying the most to sectionals since 2014, Portage had its shortcomings with some early matches hurting it in the team standings. While Haak admits some opportunities were missed, he gave credit to Lodi and knows that the team is already looking ahead.
“I think we’re always trying to take steps forward and we did take a step forward, there’s no doubt about it,” he said. “We have a lot of guys who really care about each other, are happy to see their teammates do well and our whole goal right now is sectionals.”
Blue Devils back on top
Denying the Warriors their first regional title in 22 years was Lodi, which claimed a 26th consecutive team regional title. The Blue Devils dominated from top-to-bottom, tallying 11 sectional qualifiers and crowning a meet-high six champions on their way to reaching next Tuesday’s Div. 2 team sectional at Lodi High School.
“We have an opportunity to defend our home gym and in our program, it is and always will be making it to team state, that’s the ultimate goal,” Lodi coach Cody Endres said. “To win regionals and have an opportunity to do that, at home, is a pretty special thing.”
Helping to lead the Blue Devils was the duo of seniors Colton Nicolay and Sawyer Helmbrecht, who each finished first at 152 and 170 pounds. Nicolay, ranked No. 7, earned a pair of first-period pins to claim his third career regional title, while the fourth-ranked Helmbrecht followed suit for his second straight regional title.
Along with the senior duo, sophomores Chandler Curtis (120), Dean Finney (126) and Wyatt Ripp (285), as well as, freshman Zane Licht (132) each claimed regional titles. Lodi also racked up five second-place finishes.
Heintz, seniors Zach Potter (145) and Jack Hansen (160) and sophomore Brock Beyer (195) each fell in their championship matches but advanced by rule. Despite coming out on the short end, Endres knows the losses weren’t due to lack of effort.
“It’s just good for them to understand that everything we’ve been through up to this point pays off. The really hard schedule, really hard training and all the losses we’ve took, that adversity is for moments like that. We had some guys come through and some guys didn’t,” he said.
“They’re right there with some of the best guys in the state, and in the coming weeks we hope we can flip some of those results.”
Before its 11 sectional qualifiers compete in Evansville/Albany, Lodi, an honorable mention team selection, will take on the fellow Blue Devils in a team sectional semifinal on Tuesday. Evansville/Albany, ranked No. 7, scored 258.5 points to hold Edgerton (228) at its host regional.
The winner of the Blue Devils’ battle will meet either third-ranked Prairie du Chien or Richland Center in the sectional final, and while that’s a daunting task, Endres is confident.
“It’s a perfect situation for us,” he said. “At home, underdogs and we, finally, have all 14 starters healthy for the first time this year. We’re going to be ready to go and I hope people come out, because it’s going to be a great night of wrestling.”
Pardeeville co-op’s Price gets redemption
A year after suffering heartbreak, Pardeeville/Cambria-Freisland/Rio’s Jayden Price earned some retribution Saturday. The sophomore claimed his first-ever regional title at 113 pounds as the lone sectional qualifier for the Bulldogs, who finished in sixth place with 77 points.
“It feels awesome and generally just having another shot at it sophomore year, with everyone behind my back and having that motivation to keep going, it just drives to keep going and make state this year,” Price said.
After falling in the semifinals and third-place match at 106 last season, Price (23-8) left no doubt Saturday. Price pinned Columbus’ Zak Reinwald in 48 seconds in the semifinals before cruising to a 12-1 major decision over Portage’s David Williams in the championship match.
Price said he and Williams are close friends and it was nice to renew their “little rivalry,” and coach Jesse Huset believes the regional title can be the start of something special.
“He’s kind of peaking at the right time,” Huset said. “If this was in the middle of the year, I don’t know if we get these wins, but he’s peaking at the right time. Hopefully his practice partners will keep working him all week and he’ll be ready to go.”
The Bulldogs came close to getting three other grapplers through to sectionals but settled for a trio of third-place finishes. After falling in the semifinals at 132, Alex Tenfel earned an 11-3 major decision over Lakeside Lutheran’s Jesse Horta in the third-place match to force a wrestleback against Portage’s Seth Williams. The Cambria-Friesland junior ran out of steam however, getting pinned by Williams in 2:44.
“I knew it was going to be a tough match, and after the match I told him ‘Good thing we’ve got one more year. We start from here,’” Huset said.
Along with Tenfle, senior Max Raymond (152) and freshman Jackson Preston (106) each finished third by rule. While he was hoping the Bulldogs could have gotten three through to next week, Huset was happy with the team’s performance.
“I was really pleased,” he said. “Getting one through with the champion, he’ll have a good seed next week, and overall, the kids wrestled hard, just like they have all year.”
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.