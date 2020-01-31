PREP WRESTLING: Portage falls one match for second straight night, bested by Sauk Prairie 36-33

One night after falling a point short against Reedsburg, a shot at redemption presented itself to the Portage wrestling team Friday night.
The Warriors failed to seize that opportunity however, falling to Sauk Prairie 36-33 in a Badger North Conference dual meet at Portage High School.
Portage picked up five wins via pin fall and rallied out of an 18-point hole, but was unable complete the comeback in a 15th consecutive loss to the Eagles.
“You have to give both teams credit; they had to wrestle well and they did,” Portage coach Shane Haak said. “We’ve had some close duals over the past week and we’ve had to do a lot of good things to be in those duals, but we haven’t capitalized enough to be able to get on top.”
After trailing 33-15 with four weight classes to go, Portage (9-6, 3-4 Badger North) started to heat up. The Warriors rattled off three straight pins at 138, 145 and 152 pounds to set up a winner-take-all match at 160 between junior Spencer Andrews and Sauk Prairie senior Sam Vils.
Andrews was the aggressor early on but got caught out of position as Vils pounced for a takedown with 1 minute, 25 seconds left in the first period for a 2-0 lead. After riding out Andrews the remainder of the first, Vils again capitalized on an Andrews error with another takedown with 30 seconds left in the second for a 4-0 lead.
Needing to turn Vils, Andrews elected to start the third period on top. Andrews surrendered a stalling point with 1:25 left to fall behind 5-0, but nearly avenged the error as he almost got Vils down with a late power half but he was unable to do so before time expired in the decision loss.
The Eagles (9-5, 4-3) capitalizing on Portage mistakes was a trend throughout the dual, especially early on, as they raced out of the gates. After forfeiting the opening weight class of 170, Sauk Prairie rattled off four straight wins, including three pins, to take a 21-6 lead heading into the lower weights.
“They capitalized a lot in the upper weights and give them credit, they have some really solid wrestlers up there. They wrestled well up there,” Haak said.
After a double forfeit at 106, the Warriors eventually got back on the board with an exciting match at 113 pounds between Portage sophomore Chase Beckett and Sauk Prairie sophomore Colton Uselman.
Beckett, the top ranked 106-pounder in Division 2 in the latest WiWrestling.com rankings, gutted out a takedown in the opening 30 seconds before ultimately stacking up Uselman, who is earning honorable mention in Division 1, for the pin in 1:45.
“I like wrestling tough competition, that’s why I love the sport, and it was a fun match and a fun dual tonight,” Beckett said.
Sauk Prairie regained control however, sandwiching pins at 120 and 132 around an 8-2 decision victory by Portage sophomore Riley Hibner. The Warriors continued to battle however and ultimately pulled even.
Sophomore Seth Williams got things started with a first-period pin over Sauk Prairie freshman Grant Sorg at 138. Portage senior Jessie Tijerina, ranked second at 138, kept things going as he bumped up to 145 pounds and stuck Sauk Prairie freshman Alex Katers in 45 seconds in his final home dual.
“I think it was kind of exciting and interesting knowing it was my last match at home,” Tijerina said.
Needing a win to stay alive, Lowell Arnold did just that as the Warriors sophomore, ranked No. 5 at 145 pounds, pinned Sauk Prairie junior Carson Saladis in 1:48 at 152 pounds to knot the match at 33.
Despite coming out on the bitter end for the second straight night, Haak said “these close duals and tough matches will make us better.”
Tijerina and Beckett are also confident the Warriors can put those defeats to good use at next Saturday’s Badger Conference Tournament in Watertown.
“I think it’s pretty cool knowing we can (hang with other teams) and we can show everybody else what we have on the table,” Tijerina said.
“We’re doing the right things and I feel at conference we can take a step forward. We’re competitors and I feel like we really have a chance to step up the line at conference and come out on top,” Beckett added.
SAUK PRAIRIE 36, PORTAGE 33
182 pounds: Hankins, SP, pinned Trujillo, 1:08. 195: N. Vils, SP, pinned Callen, 1:52. 220: Patterson, SP, dec. Steines, 5-0. 285: Rider, SP, pinned Salazar, 0:24. 113: Beckett, P, pinned Uselman, 1:45. 120: Enge, SP pinned Jones, 1:18. 126: Hibner, P, dec. Breunig, SP, 8-2. 132: Elizondo, SP, pinned Crawford, 5:44. 138: S. Williams, P, pinned Sorg, 1:52. 145: Tijerina, P, pinned Katers, 0:46. 152: Arnold, P, pinned Saladis, 1:48. 160: S. Vils, SP, dec. Andrews, 5-0. 170: Portage received forfeit. 106: Double Forfeit.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.