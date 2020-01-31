PREP WRESTLING: Portage falls one match for second straight night, bested by Sauk Prairie 36-33

Sauk Prairie regained control however, sandwiching pins at 120 and 132 around an 8-2 decision victory by Portage sophomore Riley Hibner. The Warriors continued to battle however and ultimately pulled even.

Sophomore Seth Williams got things started with a first-period pin over Sauk Prairie freshman Grant Sorg at 138. Portage senior Jessie Tijerina, ranked second at 138, kept things going as he bumped up to 145 pounds and stuck Sauk Prairie freshman Alex Katers in 45 seconds in his final home dual.

“I think it was kind of exciting and interesting knowing it was my last match at home,” Tijerina said.

Needing a win to stay alive, Lowell Arnold did just that as the Warriors sophomore, ranked No. 5 at 145 pounds, pinned Sauk Prairie junior Carson Saladis in 1:48 at 152 pounds to knot the match at 33.

Despite coming out on the bitter end for the second straight night, Haak said “these close duals and tough matches will make us better.”

Tijerina and Beckett are also confident the Warriors can put those defeats to good use at next Saturday’s Badger Conference Tournament in Watertown.

“I think it’s pretty cool knowing we can (hang with other teams) and we can show everybody else what we have on the table,” Tijerina said.