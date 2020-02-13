PREP WRESTLING: Portage hoping to ride depth to first regional title since 1998

Haak said the Warriors’ difficult slate is by no coincidence, and one of the focuses is to see different wrestling styles.

“We want to put ourselves in the position to wrestle good, quality competition each week because we believe it prepares us for conference, regionals, sectionals and state,” he said. “When you get to this time, the conference tournament, we had a great showing and we saw some high intensity, but we’ve been in that position before.”

One major change facing the Warriors this postseason is a drop back down to Division 2 after spending the last four seasons in Division 1. The road to qualifying for the state tournament as an individual or team is a little easier as a Division 2 team, but Haak said not much else changes in his eyes.

“The outcome will take care of itself, so our focus is on how much we can get better this week and wrestling to our ability. If we do that team-wise and individually, the outcome takes care of itself,” Haak said.

That outcome Portage is hoping for is a regional title, but in order for that to happen, the Warriors must find a way to beat perennial power Lodi at Saturday's regional in Jefferson. The Blue Devils, who are also receiving honorable mention in the Division 2 rankings, have won 25 consecutive regional titles and will pose another stiff challenge.