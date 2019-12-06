Strong starts haven’t necessarily been Portage's forte in dual meets recently.
The Warriors flipped that script Friday night, as a dominant beginning carried them to a convincing 66-9 win over Mount Horeb in their Badger North Conference opener at Portage High School. Portage picked up seven pins and didn’t allow the Vikings to score a single team point until there were four matches remaining.
“I think it’s pretty cool knowing that it’s our first meet and we’ve struggled the last few years coming out strong like that. It really helps to show what we have to put up to the table at every meet we have,” Portage senior Jessie Tijerina said.
“It’s great to get started. You practice so much the first three weeks, eventually you have to wrestle someone new and see where you’re at. It was really good to get started and we did a good job,” Portage coach Shane Haak added.
Tijerina, a two-time state qualifier, helped Portage put the hammer down early as he pinned Mount Horeb’s Cody Anderson in just 56 seconds at 145 pounds. Fellow returning state qualifier Lowell Arnold also needed little time at 152, as the sophomore stacked up the Vikings’ Wesley Drager in 36 seconds to stretch the Warriors’ lead to 44-0.
Tijerina and Arnold were the book ends of a stretch of four pins sandwiched around a major decision. Sophomore Riley Hibner and freshman Garrett Crawford recorded consecutive first-period pins at 126 and 132 before sophomore Seth Williams grounded out a 14-2 major decision over Mount Horeb’s Hanna Errthum at 138.
“I think we take a lot of pride in that,” Haak said of getting pins and major decisions. “We want to be the aggressor, be on the attack, and be able to wear people down throughout the match. That’s what we take pride on, it’s our philosophy, and we want to build on that in the tournaments.”
Sophomore Chase Beckett got the Warriors going with an 11-2 major decision over Jaxon Pernot at 106 before David Williams added a pin at 113. Junior Spencer Andrews chipped in a 9-0 major decision at 160, while sophomore Ozias Gaytan and junior Anthony Trujillo added second-period pins at 170 and 195.
Haak was pleased for the likes of Andrews, Gaytan and Trujillo, as well as the freshmen, who shined in their opening matches of the season, and credited the success to believing in the team’s philosophy.
“Throughout the lineup we were all aggressive, all physical and weren’t so worried about the outcome. We were focused on scoring the next point in the match and I think that’s one of the reasons why we had success,” he said.
As impressive as the team was, Haak said the Warriors, who went 2-5 in league duals last season, still have a lot in front of them. The fifth-year coach knows the group can’t get over its skis and must now shift its focus to Saturday’s Black River Falls Invite, but Tijerina believes the big win sends a message.
“Considering as good as we did, it shows to everyone else that we can give a good fight, and we just have to keep working on what we’ve been doing and keep going at it,” he said.
