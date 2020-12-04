PREP WRESTLING: Portage rides depth, run of pins past Beaver Dam to win opener 48-24

Losing just four seniors from last year’s promising team, the Portage wrestling team boasts plenty of depth for the 2020-21 season.

The Warriors put that on display Friday night as they pulled away for a season opening 48-24 win over Beaver Dam in a non-conference dual meet at Portage High School. Portage tallied four pins and picked up a pair of decisions to go with three forfeits in the commanding win over the Golden Beavers in what would normally be a Badger North Conference tilt.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 16-team league isn’t holding an official conference season this winter. On top of that, teams are currently limited to just one dual meet per week, which fits right in with Portage coach Shane Haak’s mentality.

“I thought we wrestled well and we have a ton to work on obviously, but we had the right mindset and wrestled our brand of wrestling,” he said. “We took the first couple strides in the right direction, and I think with this year, it really hasn’t changed our philosophy."

While they’re limited to one meet per week, Haak found a way to help accommodate more reps. The Warriors and Golden Beavers moved the varsity matches up one hour to help make room for exhibition matches on the back end, allowing more wrestlers to get valuable experience when it’s such a prized commodity.