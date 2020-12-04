PREP WRESTLING: Portage rides depth, run of pins past Beaver Dam to win opener 48-24

Losing just four seniors from last year’s promising team, the Portage wrestling team boasts plenty of depth for the 2020-21 season.
The Warriors put that on display Friday night as they pulled away for a season opening 48-24 win over Beaver Dam in a non-conference dual meet at Portage High School. Portage tallied four pins and picked up a pair of decisions to go with three forfeits in the commanding win over the Golden Beavers in what would normally be a Badger North Conference tilt.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 16-team league isn’t holding an official conference season this winter. On top of that, teams are currently limited to just one dual meet per week, which fits right in with Portage coach Shane Haak’s mentality.
“I thought we wrestled well and we have a ton to work on obviously, but we had the right mindset and wrestled our brand of wrestling,” he said. “We took the first couple strides in the right direction, and I think with this year, it really hasn’t changed our philosophy.”
While they’re limited to one meet per week, Haak found a way to help accommodate more reps. The Warriors and Golden Beavers moved the varsity matches up one hour to help make room for exhibition matches on the back end, allowing more wrestlers to get valuable experience when it’s such a prized commodity.
“That’s one of the key things that we want to get as many matches as possible when we have these opportunities,” Haak said.
Added Beaver Dam coach Tim Winker, “When you’re going from kids having 30 to 40 matches in a year to maybe getting 10, from beginning to end, that’s going to be a big difference. Every exhibition match, every time we can get on the mat and learn something from live competition is going to be huge.”
While the extra matches served both teams well, when things were actually on the line, the Warriors caged the Golden Beavers thanks to a dominant run.
After the contest was tied at 6 through two matches, Portage won seven consecutive matches, including three pins, to seize a commanding 42-6 cushion. The highlight in that stretch was an overtime nailbiter between Portage junior Lowell Arnold and Beaver Dam freshman Gabe Klatt at 170 pounds.
Arnold, who qualified for the WIAA Division 2 individual state tournament for the second year in-a-row at 145 pounds last year, got pushed to the brink by the Golden Beavers’ newcomer. After a scoreless first period, Arnold tallied an escape in the second for a 1-0 lead but fell behind early in the third following a reversal by Klatt.
Arnold again answered with an escape before notching a takedown early in the sudden victory period for a 4-2 win.
“That’s great. We want to get guys those good, six-minute, hard matches and that obviously went over six minutes with an OT match,” Haak said. “It was good to really be aggressive in the overtime period and seal the win, and I think Lowell did a good job but give Platt from Beaver Dam some credit.”
Along with Arnold, sophomore Emerson Pease notched a 7-0 decision at 138 pounds while Portage juniors Seth Williams (152), Christian Erickson (182) and Jack Callen (195) all notched first-period pins to swing momentum squarely in Portage’s favor.
Haak admitted how pivotal the stretch was and that the group will play a pivotal role this season as the Warriors look to keep building. Portage took major strides last season with Arnold and junior Chase Beckett each reaching state, with the latter finishing runner-up at 106 pounds.
Beckett, who was sidelined with an injury from the win, is just another piece in the Warriors ever-growing machine. The Warriors bring back 13 wrestlers who got significant varsity experience last season scattered throughout the lineup, including seniors Spencer Andrews (160 pounds) and Anthony Trujillo (220), as well as juniors Riley Hibner (120), Williams, Jordan Starr (160), Jovany Angeles (160), Callen and Hayden Steinle (285).
Portage also has a stacked sophomore class spearheaded by David Williams (132) and Garret Crawford (145), as well as Jeffry Jones (126) and Pease. While the shear amount of numbers is good, Haak said having quality returnees is all the more important.
“Not so much talking about skill-wise, but we have a great room with some toughness and really good leaders. That really gets an enjoyable room and tough room, and that’s something we tend to build off, just our mindset and leadership,” he said.
“And we have a group of guys that enjoy being around each other, so that’s what we’re building off of, and in the week of practice we get on the mat and try to improve our physicality.”
That leadership will be imperative as the Warriors aim to widen their mark in the state. As seen by the recent success of Beckett, Arnold and graduated Jessie Tijerina, a three-time state qualifier and two-time place-winner, the bar continues to rise for the Warriors.
Throughout the Warriors’ ranks, expectations are becoming loftier. Proper safety procedures and adhering to mask protocols are aiding in that, but at the heart of things is a continued push to improve, week after week.
“We’ve always been a one week at-a-time program; now we just move on to next week and focus on that,” Haak said.
PORTAGE 48, BEAVER DAM 24
126 pounds: Jeffry Jones, P, pinned Matthew Hendrix, 3:34. 132: Kyler Neuberger, BD, pinned David Williams, 3:19. 138: Emerson Pease, P, dec. Ren Nickel, 7-0. 152: Seth Williams, P, pinned Carson Graham, 1:14. 170: Lowell Arnold, P, dec. Gabe Klatt, 4-2 (sv). 182: Christian Erickson, P, pinned Brandon Esser, 1:02. 195: Jack Callen, P, pinned Kaden Reabe, 0:58. 220: Nick Ludowese, BD, pinned Andrew Steinle, 0:51. 285: Hayden DeZarn, BD, pinned Javier Moyotl, 0:30. 113: Double forfeit. 120, 145, 160: Portage received forfeit. 106: Beaver Dam received forfeit.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.
