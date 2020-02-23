PREP WRESTLING: Portage trio capture sectional titles to qualify for state meet

EVANSVILLE — All season long, the trio of senior Jessie Tijerina and sophomores Chase Beckett and Lowell Arnold has been the gold standard for the Portage wrestling team.
The group was again draped in gold hardware Saturday as all three won their respective weight classes at the WIAA Division 2 Evansville/Albany sectional to qualify for next week’s state tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison. Tijerina finished first at 138 pounds for his third consecutive sectional title, while Arnold grabbed gold at 145 for his second straight state trip and Beckett won at 106 to qualify for the first time.
“We come in with a one match at a time mentality, and to get three guys in the finals, that was big,” Portage coach Shane Haak said. “Our goal then was to bring home the break, and we knew it was going to be tough; it’s a good sectional and in those weight classes, they had to beat a lot of good kids along the way. They had to wrestle well and they really did that.”
Beckett, ranked No. 1 via WiWrestling.com, faced one of the toughest roads on the day going through a pair of ranked opponents. He opened his day by pinning Monroe’s Jack Dubach, an honorable mention selection, in 1 minute, 40 seconds before cruising to an 18-0 technical fall over Evansville/Albany’s Gunner Katzenmeyer.
Beckett’s stiffest test of the day came in the finals against Prairie du Chien’s Rhett Koenig. Beckett took an early 2-0 lead on the No. 2 ranked Blackhawk and was able to surrender just a penalty point in the waning seconds of the third period for a 3-1 decision win to improve to 42-2 on the season.
“It was just staying in good position and staying strong,” Beckett said. “I knew I had the conditioning, put the work in and I was very up-going in that match.”
“I thought he wrestled really well in the semis; he had a great sense of urgency and we just wanted to try to keep that same energy and style in the finals. He was able to do that,” Haak added.
Tijerina and Arnold were also tested at 138 and 145. After earning a pin in his opener, Tijerina ground out a 7-2 decision over Richland Center’s Max Schmidt, an honorable mention pick. The Warriors’ No. 2 ranked senior again was pushed by Wisconsin Dells’ Gavin Kingsley, but prevailed with a 7-0 victory.
Unlike his first two state trips, the win give Tijerina (44-0) a bye to next Friday’s quarterfinals, a luxury the senior isn’t taking for granted.
“It feels pretty good knowing I have a bye. I can sit back and watch everyone else wrestle,” he said.
Arnold (42-2) will also get to sit back and relax until the quarters. Portage’s No. 7 ranked grappler opened his day with back-to-back pins to reach the final, but had to rally in the semifinals against Wisconsin Dells’ Billy Dethloff.
The Chiefs’ senior, an honorable mention pick, scored an early takedown in the second period and led 2-0 heading to the third. With the choice, Arnold chose to start neutral and answered with a takedown of his own before turning Dethloff for a pin in 5 minutes, 39 seconds.
“I was just thinking I had to pick up my momentum. I came out a little slow and I was thinking if I get my feet under me, I can hopefully get on top and start working my tilts,” Arnold said.
He kept that momentum going into the finals where he earned a 6-2 decision over Richland Center’s Warrick Wolf, surrendering a late reversal to the Hornets’ senior with just seven seconds left.
Aside from its three champions, it was a tough day for Portage as the Warriors’ five other sectional qualifiers failed to reach the placement matches. Sophomore Hayden Steinle pinned River Valley’s Jackson Gilbert in 3:58 in the 285-pound quarterfinals before falling in the semis to Belmont/Platteville’s Michael Douglas to head to the wrestlebacks.
The remainder of the Warriors’ qualifiers also earned wrestleback matches after falling in the quarterfinals. Portage’s group, including freshmen David Williams (113) and Garret Crawford (126), and sophomores Riley Hibner (120) and Seth Williams (132) each lost, but not for lack of effort.
David Williams and Crawford nearly came away with pins in their wrestlebacks while Hibner, Seth Williams and Steinle hung tough as well. Despite coming up empty on the backside, Haak lauded the group’s consistency.
“I thought we showed how consistent we have been, and we had some opportunities against some very solid wrestlers,” Haak said. “We have some youth there, and I think they’ll be able to use that to climb another level the following year.”
As for Beckett, Arnold and Tijerina, they’ll turn their attention to the state tournament. Haak knows how big the trio, Portage’s first state-bound threesome since 2005, having a bye can be to reaching the podium and he said the staff “looks forward to trying to get prepared next week.”
“We’ve got a good bond, we’re good friends and it will be fun; I know we’ll all enjoy being down there,” Beckett added.
Price ends Pardeeville drought
The last time a Pardeeville wrestler qualified for WIAA state tournament in 1997, Jayden Price hadn’t even been born yet.
The Bulldogs sophomore snapped that 23-year drought Saturday, finishing second at 113 pounds to earn his first-ever trip to state. Price fell in the championship match but was able to wrestleback to secure silver and punch his ticket to the Kohl Center.
“I’m super proud. He wrestled probably the best he has all season,” Pardeeville/Cambria-Friesland/Rio coach Jesse Huset said.
Price (26-9) started his day on a high note, blanking Richland Center’s Trevyn Thielmann, 4-0, in the quarterfinals. Price scored a takedown 15 seconds into the first period and added a reversal in the first 10 seconds of the second for a 4-0 lead before riding out Thielmann the final two minutes for the win.
The intensity ratcheted up in the semifinals against No. 12 ranked Camden Staver of Evansville/Albany. Price fell behind 2-0 after the first period but responded with a takedown early in the second to knot things at 2. After Staver chose to start the third on top, Price scored a reversal at 1:19 for a 4-2 lead and again rode out the remaining time for the win.
“He was a tough kid with a lot of strength, but all I thought about was my teammates and it really helped me push through it to get the win,” Price said.
Price failed to keep things going in the finals, suffering a 15-0 tech fall to Viroqua’s Josh Frye, ranked No. 3. He answered however, cruising to an 11-5 win over Edgerton’s Ryen Hazzard, an honorable mention pick, in the second-place match to end the day on a positive note.
Price said the second-place finish gives him confidence heading into state, sentiments shared by Huset.
“I think the last match helped; coming off of a victory instead of a loss to go down there,” Huset said. “His teammates are going to come back this week, push him all week long and just be excited for him.”
Business as usual for Blue Devils
It was another day at the office for Lodi as it crowned a pair of champions among four state qualifiers. Senior Sawyer Helmbrecht and sophomore Chandler Curtis each finished first at 170 and 120, while senior Colton Nicolay was runner-up at 152 and sophomore Parker Heintz took third at 106.
“Those four have been our studs and catalysts all year, so by no means am I surprised they’re there, but not taking it for granted because qualifying for the state tournament is a special thing,” Lodi coach Cody Endres said.
Helmbrecht, ranked No. 4, had one of the most impressive runs of the day, rallying in the semifinals to earn a second straight sectional title. After edging out a pin over Cuba City co-op’s Brad Goffinet in the quarterfinals, Helmbrecht stuck Edgerton’s Trevor Wilkinson in the waning seconds in the semis.
After trailing 2-0 after the first period, Helmbrecht was rode out in the second and forced to try and keep Wilkinson down in the third. The Blue Devils’ senior did his part and ultimately turned Wilkinson with eight seconds remaining in regulation before getting the pin at 5:54.
With his state trip booked, Helmbrecht finished things off by pinning sixth-ranked Bradyn Saint of Prairie du Chien in the championship match.
“He was the underdog in that finals match, knew he had nothing to lose and just went out there and dominated,” Endres said.
Opposite Helmbrecht, Curtis coasted his way to the 120-pound crown. After falling in the third-place match last season, Curtis (35-8) didn’t leave anything to chance, picking up back-to-back pins to reach the championship match.
The No. 8 ranked 120 pounder made sure to put things away, rolling to an 8-3 win over Beloit Turner’s Devon Harbison to earn his first-ever state trip.
“He started the season a little bit slow, but he’s been on a roll. He’s doing everything right, he’s so confident in himself and he’s peaking,” Endres said.
Unlike Helmbrecht and Curtis, Nicolay and Heintz had to battle their way back to earn return trips to the Kohl Center. After winning his opener, Nicolay (35-12) fell to eventual champion Tre’veon Bivens of Beloit Turner in the semifinals in overtime.
The No. 7 ranked senior made the most of his second chance, earning back-to-back decisions before pinning Whitewater’s Carter Friend in the second-place match to book a fourth straight trip to Madison.
Heintz (34-12) got off to a tough start, losing his quarterfinal match against Prairie du Chien’s Rhett Koenig but was given a second chance when the Blackhawks sophomore pinned Wisconsin Dells’ Will Van Dinter in the semis.
Heintz made the most of the opportunity, pinning Van Dinter and then Monroe’s Jack Dubach to finish third by rule and return to state.
“I think he probably had the best bracket here. I’m happy he can wrestle at the state tournament next week and see what he can do,” Endres said.
Helmbrecht and Curtis will get the luxury of a bye straight to the quarterfinals, while Heintz and Nicolay must wrestle in Thursday’s preliminaries. Nicolay has wrestled in the prelims each of his first three seasons and Heintz will wrestle on opening night for the second straight year, but that isn’t deterring Endres.
“If we could have four guys wrestling Friday morning, that’d be a pretty special thing because we haven’t had that in a long time,” he said. “That’s the goal and if you get four guys to Friday, you never know what can happen and it can be a really fun state tournament.”
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.