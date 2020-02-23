PREP WRESTLING: Portage trio capture sectional titles to qualify for state meet

EVANSVILLE — All season long, the trio of senior Jessie Tijerina and sophomores Chase Beckett and Lowell Arnold has been the gold standard for the Portage wrestling team.

The group was again draped in gold hardware Saturday as all three won their respective weight classes at the WIAA Division 2 Evansville/Albany sectional to qualify for next week’s state tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison. Tijerina finished first at 138 pounds for his third consecutive sectional title, while Arnold grabbed gold at 145 for his second straight state trip and Beckett won at 106 to qualify for the first time.

“We come in with a one match at a time mentality, and to get three guys in the finals, that was big,” Portage coach Shane Haak said. “Our goal then was to bring home the break, and we knew it was going to be tough; it’s a good sectional and in those weight classes, they had to beat a lot of good kids along the way. They had to wrestle well and they really did that.”

Beckett, ranked No. 1 via WiWrestling.com, faced one of the toughest roads on the day going through a pair of ranked opponents. He opened his day by pinning Monroe’s Jack Dubach, an honorable mention selection, in 1 minute, 40 seconds before cruising to an 18-0 technical fall over Evansville/Albany’s Gunner Katzenmeyer.