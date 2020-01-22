PREP WRESTLING: Sauk Prairie beats Mount Horeb for second straight dual win

The Sauk Prairie High School wrestling team improved to 2-3 in Badger North Conference dual meets with a 55-18 home win over Mount Horeb on Jan. 16.

The Eagles won eight of the 10 matches that were contested, while each team forfeited at two weight classes.

Six of Sauk Prairie's wins came via pins, starting with Carson Saladis' 3-minute, 38-second pin of Cody Anderson in the 138-pound weight class.

Mount Horeb's Wesley Drager answered at 145 pounds, notching a 5-2 decision over Alex Katers.

Sauk Prairie won the next five matches that were contested, only being forced to forfeit at 160 pounds and 170 pounds. Sam Vils earned a 15-6 major decision over Dylan Baccam at 152 pounds, followed by Marcus Hankins' 3:01 pin of Jared Leuzinger at 182 pounds, Nolan Vils' 1:01 pin of Dylan Brandemuehl at 195 pounds, Simon Patterson receiving a forfeit at 220 pounds, and Austin Rider's 0:39 pin of Joey Behling at 285 pounds.

Mount Horeb's Jaxon Pernot ended the run with a 5-2 decision over Colton Uselman at 106 pounds.