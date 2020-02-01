PREP WRESTLING: Sauk Prairie caps off strong close to season with 36-33 win over Portage

Beckett, the top ranked 106-pounder in Division 2 in the latest WiWrestling.com rankings, gutted out a takedown in the opening 30 seconds before ultimately stacking up Uselman, who is earning honorable mention in Division 1, for the pin in 1:45.

Sauk Prairie regained control however, sandwiching pins by senior Dawson Enge and junior Luis Elizondo at 120 and 132 around a Portage decision for a 33-15 lead. The Warriors continued to battle however, reeling off three consecutive pins to pull even at 33 before Sam Vils shut the door.

“We needed the bonus points, we needed our big guys to come through with some pins and they did,” Gaffney said. “I knew all week it was going to be this way; I drew it up a million different ways and every way I had, it was going to be a close dual meet.”

The win over the Warriors sealed an above .500 record in Badger North play for Sauk Prairie, a feat Gaffney knew was possible despite opening the season 0-3. Sam Vils attributes the Eagles’ turnaround to the positive atmosphere Gaffney and the rest of the staff have helped cultivate.

“It’s the team building that we do in practice. We have really good coaches that help bond us together, and that’s what’s really improved us the whole way,” he said.