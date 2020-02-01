PREP WRESTLING: Sauk Prairie caps off strong close to season with 36-33 win over Portage

PORTAGE — After a sluggish start to its Badger North Conference slate, the Sauk Prairie wrestling team has slowly gained steam.
The Eagles continued their roll Friday night, edging out a 36-33 win over Portage in a Badger North dual meet at Portage High School. The Eagles notched five pins but used a 5-0 decision win by senior Sam Vils in the final match to knock off the Warriors for a 15th straight time.
“That was awesome. After the Baraboo dual we had the potential to win the next for, and the guys came together and did that. I’m really proud of the guys and this one’s a little bit sweeter,” said Sauk Prairie coach Matt Gaffney, a Portage native. “At the beginning of the year, if there was one dual we could win, it was this one.”
Sauk Prairie (9-5, 4-3 Badger North) built a 33-15 lead with four weight classes to go, but the Warriors didn’t go away. Portage (9-6, 3-4) rattled off three straight pins at 138, 145 and 152 pounds to set up a winner-take-all match at 160 between Vils and Portage junior Spencer Andrews.
Andrews was the aggressor early on, but Vils caught him out of position and pounded for a takedown with 1 minute, 25 seconds left in the first period for a 2-0 lead. After riding out Andrews the remainder of the first, Vils again capitalized on an Andrews error with another takedown with 30 seconds left in the second for a 4-0 lead.
Needing a turn, Andrews elected to start the third period on top. Andrews surrendered a stalling point with 1:25 left to fall behind 5-0, but nearly avenged the error as he almost got Vils down with a late power half but the Eagles’ senior held on for a 5-0 win.
“Anytime anyone slips up, you should capitalize on that and it’s what separates the winners from the losers,” Vils said. “It was the final dual meet for all the seniors, just a huge thing for all of us, and it feels good.”
“For Sam (Vils), to do that as a senior after taking a few years off, that’s a really special moment. He’ll remember that the rest of his life; we needed him and he came through,” Gaffney added.
The Eagles (9-5, 4-3) capitalizing on Portage mistakes was a trend throughout the dual, especially early on, as they raced out of the gates. After forfeiting the opening weight class of 170, Sauk Prairie rattled off four straight wins.
Senior Marcus Hankins coasted to a first-period pin at 182 before freshman Nolan Vils followed suit at 195. Senior Simon Patterson kept things rolling with a 5-0 decision at 220 and senior Austin Rider stuck Portage junior A.J. Salazar in just 24 seconds at 285 for a 21-6 lead heading into the lower weights.
After a double forfeit at 106, the Warriors eventually got back on the board with an exciting match at 113 pounds between Portage sophomore Chase Beckett and Sauk Prairie sophomore Colton Uselman.
Beckett, the top ranked 106-pounder in Division 2 in the latest WiWrestling.com rankings, gutted out a takedown in the opening 30 seconds before ultimately stacking up Uselman, who is earning honorable mention in Division 1, for the pin in 1:45.
Sauk Prairie regained control however, sandwiching pins by senior Dawson Enge and junior Luis Elizondo at 120 and 132 around a Portage decision for a 33-15 lead. The Warriors continued to battle however, reeling off three consecutive pins to pull even at 33 before Sam Vils shut the door.
“We needed the bonus points, we needed our big guys to come through with some pins and they did,” Gaffney said. “I knew all week it was going to be this way; I drew it up a million different ways and every way I had, it was going to be a close dual meet.”
The win over the Warriors sealed an above .500 record in Badger North play for Sauk Prairie, a feat Gaffney knew was possible despite opening the season 0-3. Sam Vils attributes the Eagles’ turnaround to the positive atmosphere Gaffney and the rest of the staff have helped cultivate.
“It’s the team building that we do in practice. We have really good coaches that help bond us together, and that’s what’s really improved us the whole way,” he said.
Sam Vils said that continuing their same practice habits will be key to the Eagles’ success continuing onto next Saturday’s Badger Conference Tournament, something Gaffney is confident will happen.
“It gives us a lot of confidence going into the conference tournament. It’s huge for the team and I’m looking forward to tournament time,” he said.
SAUK PRAIRIE 36, PORTAGE 33
182 pounds: Hankins, SP, pinned Trujillo, 1:08. 195: N. Vils, SP, pinned Callen, 1:52. 220: Patterson, SP, dec. Steines, 5-0. 285: Rider, SP, pinned Salazar, 0:24. 113: Beckett, P, pinned Uselman, 1:45. 120: Enge, SP pinned Jones, 1:18. 126: Hibner, P, dec. Breunig, SP, 8-2. 132: Elizondo, SP, pinned Crawford, 5:44. 138: S. Williams, P, pinned Sorg, 1:52. 145: Tijerina, P, pinned Katers, 0:46. 152: Arnold, P, pinned Saladis, 1:48. 160: S. Vils, SP, dec. Andrews, 5-0. 170: Portage received forfeit. 106: Double Forfeit.
