PREP WRESTLING: Sauk Prairie moves up to 3rd in final Badger North standings

The Sauk Prairie prep wrestling team jumped up a spot in the Badger North Conference standings on Saturday.

The Eagles took sixth at the Badger Conference Tournament in Watertown, including third among the eight Badger North teams to move ahead of Reedsburg in the final standings.

Sauk Prairie scored 174 points in Saturday's 15-team meet, trailing Stoughton (326), Milton (240), Waunakee (215.5), Baraboo (208.5) and Fort Atkinson (181). The Eagles finished four spots ahead of Reedsburg, which scored 133.5 points to take 10th.

That was enough for the Eagles, who went 4-3 in Badger North dual meets, to pass Reedsburg (5-2) for third place in the Badger North. Baraboo (7-0) and Waunakee (6-1) shared the conference title.

Stoughton had five individual tournament champions — Nicolar Rivera (126 pounds), Gavin Model (145), Luke Mechler (160), Rudy Detweiler (195) and Brooks Empey (220) — to run away with the Badger South title.

Three Sauk Prairie individuals — Marcus Hankins, Simon Patterson and Austin Rider — made their way to the finals, all finishing as the runner-up in their respective weight classes.

