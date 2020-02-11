PREP WRESTLING: Sauk Prairie moves up to 3rd in final Badger North standings

The Sauk Prairie prep wrestling team jumped up a spot in the Badger North Conference standings on Saturday.
The Eagles took sixth at the Badger Conference Tournament in Watertown, including third among the eight Badger North teams to move ahead of Reedsburg in the final standings.
Sauk Prairie scored 174 points in Saturday's 15-team meet, trailing Stoughton (326), Milton (240), Waunakee (215.5), Baraboo (208.5) and Fort Atkinson (181). The Eagles finished four spots ahead of Reedsburg, which scored 133.5 points to take 10th.
That was enough for the Eagles, who went 4-3 in Badger North dual meets, to pass Reedsburg (5-2) for third place in the Badger North. Baraboo (7-0) and Waunakee (6-1) shared the conference title.
Stoughton had five individual tournament champions — Nicolar Rivera (126 pounds), Gavin Model (145), Luke Mechler (160), Rudy Detweiler (195) and Brooks Empey (220) — to run away with the Badger South title.
Three Sauk Prairie individuals — Marcus Hankins, Simon Patterson and Austin Rider — made their way to the finals, all finishing as the runner-up in their respective weight classes.
Hankins cruised to the 182-pound finals. The senior received a bye before pinning Reedsburg's Nathan Schreiner in 42 seconds and earning a 10-0 major decision over Monroe's Alex Witt. Hankins ran into John Gunderson in the finals. The unbeaten Baraboo senior pinned Hankins in 3:59 to win the title.
Patterson started his run at 220 pounds with a bye, a 3-0 decision over Milton's Jordan Hergert and an 8-1 decision over Fort Atkinson's Mike Gutoski. Patterson was pinned by Empey in 1:01 in the first-place match.
Rider's bye led into a pair of dominant pins, as he beat Portage's Hayden Steinle in 0:55 in the quarterfinals and Reedsburg's David Finkel in 0:43 in the semifinals. Rider dropped an 8-5 decision to Monroe's Bodie Minder in the finals.
Nolan Vils added a third-place finish at 195 pounds. The freshman battled back through the consolation bracket after dropping an 11-8 decision to Baraboo's Ben Florencio in the quarterfinals. Vils pinned Portage's Shane Steines and Waunakee's Jack Schweitzer before earning a 7-2 decision over Oregon's Nathan Hall in the third-place match.
Sauk Prairie's Dawson Enge (120) and Luis Elizondo (132) each took fourth place. Enge went 2-2 on the day, as he was pinned by Stoughton's Alex Wicks in the third-place match. Elizondo went 3-2, finishing with a 15-6 loss to Fort Atkinson's Aiden Worden.
Colton Uselman (106) and Sam Vils (152) both lost their seventh-place matches, with Uselman dropping a 5-2 decision to Waunakee's Jayden Freie and Vils being pinned by Waunakee's Kyle Wilcox.
The Eagles will compete in Saturday's WIAA Division 1 regional meet at Holmen High School.