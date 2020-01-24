PREP WRESTLING: Sauk Prairie's Enge wins 100th career match in victory over Beaver Dam/Wayland

Enge's pin gave Sauk Prairie a 39-25 lead, and started a stretch of three straight pins for the Eagles. Dylan Breunig pinned Carson Graham in 1:20 at 126 pounds, while Luis Elizondo (132 pounds) put the finishing touches on the victory with a 1:41 pin of Caleb Frey.
The Eagles won nine of the 14 matches, including seven pins. Carson Saladis (138) pinned Brayan De La Cruz in 1:19, while Marcus Hankins (182) pinned Dakota Lillie in 3:09, Nolan Vils (195) pinned Andrew Rosado in 1:07, and Austin Rider (285) pinned Jayden Corr in 0:21.
Riley Minette (113) added an 8-4 decision win over Eduardo Tostado, while Simon Patterson (220) received a forfeit.
The Eagles improved to 3-3 in Badger North duals. They'll compete in Saturday's invitational in Fort Atkinson before closing out their dual schedule Jan. 31 at Portage.