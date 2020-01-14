PREP WRESTLING: Sauk Prairie uses three pins to beat DeForest

The Sauk Prairie High School wrestling team won three of the five matches that were contested in Tuesday's 54-30 Badger North Conference dual-meet win at DeForest.
All five matches that weren't forfeits ended with pins, starting with Sauk Prairie's Dawson Enge pinning Luke Barske in 37 seconds at 120 pounds.
Dylan Breunig added a 48-second pin of Austin Schuster at 132 pounds, while Marcus Hankins pinned Jagger Lokken in 1:36 at 195 pounds.
Sauk Prairie's other six wins came via forfeits.
The Eagles were on the losing end of five matches, including three forfeits. Grant Sorg was pinned by DeForest's Jacob Larson in 3:50 at 126 pounds, and Blake Bermudez was pinned by Isaah Foges in 1:09 at 182 pounds.
