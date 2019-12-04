The Portage wrestling team has slowly been gaining steam over the last four years under coach Shane Haak.
With a majority of their team back from last year, coupled with some talented freshmen and first-timers, the Warriors look poised to make some noise in the rugged Badger North Conference this season, which officially begins on Friday night, when the Warriors host Mount Horeb.
“The reason why we get more kids out in the Middle School and High School is because they enjoy being around some of our older guys who have already had a place here and made big strides,” said Haak, who is entering his fifth season at the helm.
“They see those guys have success and they want to be a part of it; it’s a contagious feel sometimes when you have some more success and I believe we’ll be able to take another step forward this year.”
Leading the way among the returnees are a pair of Division 1 state qualifiers, from last season in senior Jessie Tijerina and sophomore Lowell Arnold.
In his second consecutive trip to state, Tijerina had hopes of winning a state championship, as he entered the postseason ranked second in Division 1 at 126 pounds by Wisconsin Wrestling Online. Those title hopes were dashed when Tijerina tweaked a previous knee injury in a semifinal loss, which forced him to forfeit his final two matches of the weekend, but he still reached the podium for the second year in a row, taking sixth place to end the year at 40-5.
Arnold dropped both of his matches in his state debut at 132 pounds and rounded out the year at 30-15. Even after stellar seasons last year, Haak said both have continued to get better.
“I think they’ve done a good job improving each year, and I believe they’ve improved a bit more this year as well,” Haak said. “They work on things year round and that’s a big part of it, and I think they’ll take another step forward.”
Along with Tijerina, the Warriors return fellow seniors Cole Gray (138 pounds), Shane Steines (195) and Jonah Stout (220). Both Steines and Stout were regulars in the Warriors’ varsity line-up last season while Gray split time. Like the state qualifying duo, Haak said he’s seen the four-year trio take continual strides forward. On top of the group’s development, Haak has been more impressed with the commitment.
“It shows some of our younger guys that if you stick with it, you can have some success, and I hope they’re able to, because they deserve it,” he said.
You have free articles remaining.
Behind the seniors and state qualifiers, the Warriors welcome back nine others from last year’s team. Sophomores Chase Beckett (106), Riley Hibner (113), Seth Williams (126) and Oz Gaytan (160) were consistent starters last season. Junior Spencer Andrews (138) and sophomore Jack Callen (182) saw spot varsity matches last season, while junior Anthony Trujillo wrestled JV.
According to Haak, the sophomore class is “a close knit group” and credited the troop for their maturity, thanks in part to last year’s success and defeats. He also lauded the duo of Andrews, Callen and Trujillo for their preparation in the weight room, especially Trujillo from his first season last year, and believes all of them are primed for success.
“We’re not looking for huge improvement, that will come, but we’re looking for the right attitude, right work ethic and the commitment each year,” he said. “When you’re able to do those things, the rest will take care of itself.”
Portage also adds a promising group of five first-time wrestlers and 12 freshmen. Sophomore Hayden Steinle provides a presence at 285 pounds for the Warriors in his first year wrestling, while Haak believes freshmen David Williams, Garrett Crawford, Emerson Pease and Jeffry Jones can make an immediate impact for the Warriors.
With 29 wrestlers, Portage will have plenty of depth this winter and Haak knows how much that means to the program. Haak said the Warriors pride themselves on developing through their JV team and continually replenishing their varsity rotation.
“That’s one thing I think we’ve done well with the team culture, is that no matter where you have success, JV or varsity level, you’re always working forward,” he said.
Another key for Haak is committing to the Warriors’ style of wrestling. Haak said he wants the team to “be in great condition, be able to wear guys and teams down and win close matches in the third period.”
The Warriors proved they were able to do that last season going 5-7 in dual meets, including 2-5 in the Badger North Conference. Haak believes the Warriors will be in plenty of gritty dual meets this season, starting with Friday night’s opener against the Vikings.
“We really enjoy being in this conference. It makes us better, we enjoy that competition and I look forward to a lot of close duals,” he said. “I believe if we keep working, we’re going to keep winning those close matches and put ourselves in a position to win those close duals.”
One thing that could help Portage’s postseason chances is a return to Division 2. After wrestling in Division 1 the last few seasons, the Warriors will now be one of the bigger programs when they begin tournament action at the Division 2 Jefferson Sectional in February.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)