PREP WRESTLING: Winecke's decision win lifts Baraboo to first win over Sauk Prairie in 10 years

Rider, ranked No. 8 at 285, caught Fry, ranked fifth at 220, in a headlock midway through the second period and worked to a pin in 3:05 to bring the Sauk Prairie crowd to its feet.

“It was probably the highlight of the dual meet for us,” Sauk Prairie coach Matt Gaffney said. “Austin (Rider) has been wrestling amazing all year, and to have him come up with that pin, it was huge to put us within reach of the dual win.”

Sophomore Colton Uselman got the Eagles even closer with a first-period pin at 106, but Winecke shut the door in the end. Despite coming out on the short end, Gaffney was thrilled with the team’s effort against the early season league leaders, especially given the Eagles’ struggles to field a full team so far.

“All year we’ve been battling giving up some forfeits, but I felt like the matches were wrestled, we wrestled really solid. To have a dual meet at 42-36 with them, I was really proud of the guys,” he said.

As for the T-Birds, there’s still plenty left to achieve with a Badger North crown in their sights. Winecke knows that “everyone has to be involved to be team conference champs,” and Bavinka said it’s just about getting the job done.