THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Baraboo baseball advances to 2015 state tournament

The second-seeded Baraboo prep baseball team advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament for the third time in program history with a 7-6 sectional-semifinal win over No. 3 La Crosse Logan and an 8-7 sectional-final win over No. 4 La Crosse Central on June 9, 2015. Baraboo came from behind in both games, which were held in La Crosse and saw the Thunderbirds overcome a 4-0 deficit against La Crosse Logan and a 6-3 deficit against La Crosse Central.
Griffin Nicksic’s one-run double in the third inning started the comeback in the semifinals, trimming Baraboo’s deficit to 4-1. TJ Wagner led off the sixth with a double, then Levi Baerwolf was hit by a pitch and Nick Macdonald singled to load the bases. Trevor Hanson came through with a two-run single, then Mason Mistele was hit by a pitch and Tom Ginther’s two-run double tied the game at 5. Nicksic and Matt Munneke each drew walks to force a run in, giving the T-Birds a 6-5 lead.
La Crosse Logan drew even in the top of the seventh, but the T-Birds loaded the bases with no outs before Mistele’s walk-off sacrifice fly drove in Drake Coleman.
The sectional final started fast, with Baraboo taking a 3-2 lead after the first inning. But La Crosse Central responded to open up a 6-3 lead midway through the fifth.
After fifth-inning singles by Ginther and Munneke, Wagner hit a two-run double to pull the T-Birds within 6-5. The Red Raiders added a run in the sixth, taking a 7-5 lead before Macdonald and Hanson reached base to get Baraboo going in the bottom of the sixth. Ginther and Nicksic walked to force in a run, then Munneke hit a two-run double to give Baraboo the 8-7 lead.
Ginther, who had started the sectional semifinals, took the mound to close it out. The sophomore ended the game with back-to-back strikeouts to give the T-Birds their first state appearance since 2000.
