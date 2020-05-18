THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Baraboo baseball clinches 1966 South Central Conference title

The Baraboo prep baseball team won the South Central Conference title with a 3-0 win over Sparta. Left-handed pitcher Tom Ritzenthaler had 12 strikeouts and allowed six hits in the shutout win. Mike Hewitt went 3-for-3 with a triple and a double in the win, also coming around to score on squeeze bunts by Greg Jones and Dick Parchem.

May 18, 2000

Mark McGwire homered three times and drove in all seven runs in the St. Louis Cardinals’ 7-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies, giving him 539 career home runs to break a tie with Mickey Mantle. The multi-homer game was also the 64th of McGwire’s career. Babe Ruth holds the record with 72 multi-homer games, followed by Barry Bonds (71), Sammy Sosa (69) and McGwire (67).

May 18, 1982

Detroit Tigers outfielder Larry Herndon became the 14th player in Major League Baseball history to homer in four consecutive at-bats, doing so once in a game on May 16 and three times in his next appearance on May 18. The previous two times it had been accomplished were both by the Phillies’ Mike Schimdt, over the course of two games in 1979 and in one game in 1976. It didn’t happen again until 1990, when the Kansas City Royals’ Bo Jackson homered three times on July 17, was injured in the game, and homered in his first at-bat coming off the disabled list on Aug. 26.