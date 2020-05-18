THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Baraboo baseball clinches 1966 South Central Conference title

May 18, 2016
Baraboo High School senior Dawson Hinz won a three-way playoff to win the individual title at the Badger Conference boys golf tournament. Hinz shot a 74 to tie Reedsburg’s Jaret Decorah and Waunakee’s Max Forseth, then won the sudden-death playoff in four holes. Baraboo shot 354 as a team, with Hunter Dersham adding an 81, Camran Newman a 97 and Steven Mordini a 102.
May 18, 2009
The Milwaukee Brewers’ Jason Kendall singles for the 2,000th hit of his career, becoming the eighth catcher to accomplish the feat. Kendall went 2-for-5 with an RBI in Milwaukee’s 8-4 road win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Ryan Braun went 2-for-3 with two walks, an RBI and four runs scored, while Mat Gamel went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run. Braden Looper earned the win, allowing three runs, one earned, in six innings on the mound. Kendall retired after the 2010 season, finishing his 15-year career with 2,195 hits an a .288 batting average.
May 18, 1997
Reggie White of the Green Bay Packers, who won Super Bowl XXXI four months earlier, wrestled former Chicago Bears’ defensive lineman Steve McMichael during a match at the WCW Slamboree, a pay-per-view event held at the Independence Arena in Charlotte, N.C. White lost the match after getting hit with a briefcase.
May 18, 1966
The Baraboo prep baseball team won the South Central Conference title with a 3-0 win over Sparta. Left-handed pitcher Tom Ritzenthaler had 12 strikeouts and allowed six hits in the shutout win. Mike Hewitt went 3-for-3 with a triple and a double in the win, also coming around to score on squeeze bunts by Greg Jones and Dick Parchem.
May 18, 2000
Mark McGwire homered three times and drove in all seven runs in the St. Louis Cardinals’ 7-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies, giving him 539 career home runs to break a tie with Mickey Mantle. The multi-homer game was also the 64th of McGwire’s career. Babe Ruth holds the record with 72 multi-homer games, followed by Barry Bonds (71), Sammy Sosa (69) and McGwire (67).
May 18, 1982
Detroit Tigers outfielder Larry Herndon became the 14th player in Major League Baseball history to homer in four consecutive at-bats, doing so once in a game on May 16 and three times in his next appearance on May 18. The previous two times it had been accomplished were both by the Phillies’ Mike Schimdt, over the course of two games in 1979 and in one game in 1976. It didn’t happen again until 1990, when the Kansas City Royals’ Bo Jackson homered three times on July 17, was injured in the game, and homered in his first at-bat coming off the disabled list on Aug. 26.
May 18, 1971
Frank Mahovlich scored two goals to lead the Montreal Canadians to a 4-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks at Chicago Stadium in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, sending the Habs to their record 17th championship. They won it five more times in the decade and have 24 total championships.
May 18, 1956
The New York Yankees’ Mickey Mantle homered from both sides of the plate in an 8-7 win over the Chicago White Sox at Comiskey Park in Chicago. It was the third such time Mantle accomplished the feat in a game and he would go on to do it seven more times for a total of 10. Nick Swisher and Mark Texeira are tied for the record at 14, both hitting that mark within two weeks of each other in 2015.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!