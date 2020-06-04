THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Baraboo baseball comes back to win 2015 regional title

June 4, 1979

The Milwaukee Brewers’ Mike Caldwell pitched a complete-game shutout in the Brewers’ 6-0 road win over the Chicago White Sox. Caldwell, a left-handed pitcher who went on to go 16-6 in his second season with the Brewers, gave up eight hits while tallying zero walks or strikeouts. Milwaukee designated hitter Ben Oglivie hit the only home run on the day, going 1-for-4 with a grand slam. Sixto Lezcano went 3-for-3 with a walk and two RBIs for the Brewers, while Paul Molitor went 2-for-3 with a triple and two walks, and Gorman Thomas went 1-for-4 with a double.

June 4, 1976

Jo Jo White tallied 33 points, nine assists, six rebounds and two steals to lead the Boston Celtics to a 128-126 triple-overtime win over the Phoenix Suns in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Dave Cowens added 26 points and 19 rebounds for the Celtics, while John Havlick had 22 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, and Paul Silas had 17 points and 14 rebounds. All five Suns scored in double figures — Ricky Sobers and Paul Westphal each had 25 points, while Curtis Perry had 23, Alvan Adams had 20 and Gar Heard had 17, including a buzzer-beat to force the third overtime. The win gave the Celtics a 3-2 series lead. They clinched the title with an 87-80 win in Game 6.

June 4, 1964

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Sandy Koufax threw the third of his four career no-hitters in a 3-0 road win over the Philadelphia Phillies. The left-handed pitcher had 12 strikeouts while allowing just one walk in nine innings. Philadelphia’s Chris Short allowed eight hits and three earned runs in 6⅔ innings. Koufax also had one of the Dodgers’ nine hits, going 1-for-3 with a single. Tommy Davis went 2-for-4 with a run scored, while Frank Howard went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run, and Dick Tracewski and Wes Parker each doubled.