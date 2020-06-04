THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Baraboo baseball comes back to win 2015 regional title

June 4, 2016
A day after winning her first state title in the discus, Baraboo junior Josie Schaefer took fourth in the shot put with a throw of 43 feet, seven inches. Baraboo senior Sean Cormican’s throw of 157-11 was good for a seventh-place finish in the boys’ discus.
June 4, 2015
The second-seeded Baraboo prep baseball team won a regional title with a 4-2 home win over No. 7 Holmen in a WIAA Division 1 regional championship. Baraboo sophomore Tom Ginther had 11 strikeouts, including striking out seven of the final 11 batters, while allowing three hits in a complete-game effort on the mound.
Baraboo overcame a two-run deficit, with senior Griffin Nicksic scoring on a fourth-inning wild pitch before Trevor Hanson scored on a fifth-inning error to tie the game at 2. The Thunderbirds weren’t done in the fifth, with Nicksic hitting the go-ahead sacrifice fly to score sophomore Mason Mistele. Mistele, who went 3-for-4, added an RBI single in the sixth. It was Baraboo’s first postseason win since 2010 and first regional title since 2007, while it also secured the program’s first 20-win season.
June 4, 1999
Sauk Prairie High School senior Nicole Frey crossed the finish line in 12.90 seconds to win the girls’ 100-meter dash at the WIAA Division 2 state track and field meet at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. Lodi sophomore Alicia Ballweg took second in :13.00. The Eagles also won the 800-meter relay title in 1:47.16 and took sixth in the 400 relay (:51.53). The Sauk Prairie girls finished second as a team, scoring 33 points to trail only Whitewater (43).
June 4, 1979
The Milwaukee Brewers’ Mike Caldwell pitched a complete-game shutout in the Brewers’ 6-0 road win over the Chicago White Sox. Caldwell, a left-handed pitcher who went on to go 16-6 in his second season with the Brewers, gave up eight hits while tallying zero walks or strikeouts. Milwaukee designated hitter Ben Oglivie hit the only home run on the day, going 1-for-4 with a grand slam. Sixto Lezcano went 3-for-3 with a walk and two RBIs for the Brewers, while Paul Molitor went 2-for-3 with a triple and two walks, and Gorman Thomas went 1-for-4 with a double.
June 4, 1976
Jo Jo White tallied 33 points, nine assists, six rebounds and two steals to lead the Boston Celtics to a 128-126 triple-overtime win over the Phoenix Suns in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Dave Cowens added 26 points and 19 rebounds for the Celtics, while John Havlick had 22 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, and Paul Silas had 17 points and 14 rebounds. All five Suns scored in double figures — Ricky Sobers and Paul Westphal each had 25 points, while Curtis Perry had 23, Alvan Adams had 20 and Gar Heard had 17, including a buzzer-beat to force the third overtime. The win gave the Celtics a 3-2 series lead. They clinched the title with an 87-80 win in Game 6.
June 4, 1964
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Sandy Koufax threw the third of his four career no-hitters in a 3-0 road win over the Philadelphia Phillies. The left-handed pitcher had 12 strikeouts while allowing just one walk in nine innings. Philadelphia’s Chris Short allowed eight hits and three earned runs in 6⅔ innings. Koufax also had one of the Dodgers’ nine hits, going 1-for-3 with a single. Tommy Davis went 2-for-4 with a run scored, while Frank Howard went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run, and Dick Tracewski and Wes Parker each doubled.
