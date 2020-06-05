THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Baraboo boys tie Neenah for state track title
THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Baraboo boys tie Neenah for state track title

Terry Stieve waves

Terry Stieve waves at the crowd during the 2013 Baraboo High School homecoming parade. Stieve, a retired NFL player who played stints with the New Orleans Saints and St. Louis Cardinals, was one of five former BHS athletes to be inducted into the school's inaugural Hall of Fame.

 Annie Getsinger, News Republic

June 5, 1994

Patrick Ewing tallied 24 points and 22 rebounds to lead the New York Knicks to a 94-90 Game 7 home win over the Indiana Pacers and their first trip to the NBA Finals since 1973.

June 5, 1989

Glenn Braggs hit a two-run home run as the Milwaukee Brewers notched a 5-3 road win over the Toronto Blue Jays in the inaugural game at the SkyDome in Toronto. Braggs went 2-for-3 with a walk, two RBIs and a run scored, while Gary Sheffield went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, and Paul Molitor went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk and two runs. Don August picked up the win, allowing six hits and two earned runs in 5.1 innings.

June 5, 1971

With state championships from Mike Denham and Terry Stieve, the Baraboo boys track and field team finished tied for first place in Class A at the state track and field meet in Monona. Baraboo scored 14 points, sharing the state championship with Neenah. Baraboo trailed Milwaukee North and Beloit by one point with only the mile relay remaining. Baraboo’s team of Mark Hoppe, Dennis Drescher, Mike Mossman and Denham needed to finish fourth to win a share of the title, and that’s what they did. Denham’s state title came in the 400 meters with a time of 49.2 seconds. Stieve’s title came in the discus with a throw of 165 feet, 6 inches.

