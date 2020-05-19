THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Baraboo boys track breaks Badger North record at 2015 conference meet

May 19, 2019

The Milwaukee Bucks suffered a 118-112 double-overtime loss at the Toronto Raptors in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals. NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo was held to 12 points on 5-of-16 shooting in the loss, while tallying 23 rebounds, seven assists and four blocks. Toronto’s Kawhi Leonard scored a game-high 36 points. The Bucks went on to lose four straight games, as the Raptors won the series 4-2 en route to the first championship in franchise history.

May 19, 2015

The Baraboo High School boys track and field team scored a conference-record 213 points to win the Badger North Conference meet in Mount Horeb. Reedsburg took second with 121 points, followed by DeForest (114.5). The previous Badger North record was Sauk Prairie’s 195-point day in 2004. Baraboo’s Matt Brooks set a new Badger North record in the 3,200-meter run (9:52.2), while Sean Cormican grabbed his third consecutive conference championship in the shot put (52-10.25), Nick Stack won the high jump (6-04), Jackson Snow won the 800 (2:00.37), and Ben Bildsten, Ethan Williams, Zach Solles and Snow won the 3,200 relay (8:29.38). Kody Weiland (42-01.25), Noah Larson (40-11) and Kyle Weiland (40-10.75) swept the triple jump, while Kody Weiland (21-05), Ben Geenen (21-2) and Patrick Sandoval (20-03) took the top spots in the long jump. Reedsburg scored 153 points to win the 2015 girls’ title, while Baraboo and Waunakee each tallied 132 points to tie for second. Josie Schaefer was the Baraboo girls team’s lone conference champion, claiming the discus title with a conference-record throw of 145-10.