THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Baraboo boys win 2014 Badger North track title

May 20, 2014

The Baraboo High School boys track and field team cruised to the Badger North Conference title, scoring 182 points in DeForest to beat out Mount Horeb (128), Waunakee (121), Reedsburg (90.5), DeForest (73), Sauk Prairie (69) and Portage (32). The Baraboo boys team’s individual conference championships came from Sean Cormican in the shot put and Brandon Bowers in the 300-meter hurdles. The quartet of Ben Bildsten, Jerry Patton, Tyler Biebig and Jackson Snow won the 3,200 relay, while Tyler Borndran, Garrett Getgen, Matt Bruch and Izak Walker won the 400 relay. On the girls’ side, Hannah Crowe won the 300 hurdles and Josie Schaefer claimed the discus.

May 20, 2001

The Milwaukee Bucks advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals with a 104-95 home win in Game 7 against the Charlotte Hornets. Glenn Robinson and Ray Allen scored 29 and 28 points, respectively, in the win. Sam Cassell added 17 points and 13 assists, while Scott Williams had 13 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. The Bucks went on to lose to the Philadelphia 76ers in seven games in the ECF.

May 20, 1987

The Milwaukee Brewers ended a 12-game losing streak with a 5-1 home win over the Chicago White Sox. Despite the 12-game losing streak, the Brewers were 21-15 thanks to a 13-game winning streak to start the season. Greg Brock went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in the win, while Paul Molitor went 2-for-4 with two doubles, and Dale Sveum and Bill Schroeder also doubled. Chuck Crim pitched 3⅓ scoreless relief innings to earn the win. Dan Plesac picked up the save with a scoreless ninth.