THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Baraboo, Reedsburg split close softball, baseball games in 2015

May 15, 2019

The top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks began their first trip to the Eastern Conference finals in 18 years with a 108-100 home win over the Toronto Raptors. Brook Lopez had 29 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks in the win, while Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points, 14 rebounds, six assists, three blocks and two steals. The Bucks also won Game 2 before the Raptors one four straight on their way to the NBA title.

May 15, 2015

The Reedsburg prep softball team scored three sixth-inning runs to rally for a 6-4 home win over Badger North Conference rival Baraboo. Baraboo had taken a 4-3 lead when four straight single were capped off by Kayla Emhoff's two-run single to center field. The Beavers answered immediately in the top of the sixth, as they tallied four hits and were the beneficiaries of three Baraboo errors. Molly Svoboda, Rachel Meise, Kate Gesteland and Brooke Michel each had hits in the decisive inning.

The Baraboo High School baseball team took a 10-4 lead in the fourth inning, then held off a furious Reedsburg comeback to claim a 10-9 home win. Baraboo pitcher Miles Statz earned the win, while Jarrett Benson picked up the save. Griffin Nicksic, T.J. Wagner and Trevor Hanson each hada two of Baraboo's 12 hits. Reedsburg’s Lucas Muchow and Firari each finished with two hits and three RBIs.