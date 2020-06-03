THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Baraboo throwers Stieve, Schaefer win state titles in 1972, 2017

June 3, 2017
Baraboo High School’s Josie Schaefer capped off her prep career by winning the Division 1 girls’ shot put title at the WIAA state track and field meet in La Crosse. Schaefer, a current University of Wisconsin athlete, used a throw of 47 feet, 8 inches to edge out Ashwaubenon senior Erin Dunning (47-03 3/4). Baraboo seniors Kelsey Judge (37-03) and Hannah Braun (34-08) added 16th- and 20th-place finishes. It was Schaefer’s third state title, as she also won the discus in 2016 and 2017. Baraboo’s Kyle Weiland also reached the podium with a fourth-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles (:38.83).
June 3, 2016
Schaefer won her first career state title by throwing the discus 162 feet at the 2016 meet. Judge (130-02) added a sixth-place finish in the discus, as Baraboo competed in a then-program-record 11 events in 2016.
June 3, 2014
Lucas Muchow held 12th-seeded Baraboo scoreless for six innings to lead No. 5 Reedsburg to a 6-0 home win in a WIAA Division 1 regional quarterfinal. Muchow gave up two hits in six innings of work, while also recording two hits himself at the plate. Reedsburg senior Sam Peterson took the mound in the seventh to close it out. Payton Sterkowitz, had two RBIs during a four-run fifth inning that gave Reedsburg the 6-0 lead.
June 3, 2001
The Milwaukee Bucks were eliminated from the NBA playoffs by the Philadelphia 76ers, suffering a 108-91 road loss in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Philadelphia’s Allen Iverson scored a game-high 44 points to go along with tallying seven assists, six rebounds and two steals, while Dikembe Mutombo added 23 points, 19 rebounds and seven blocks. The Bucks were led by 26 points and six assists from Ray Allen, 24 points, seven rebounds and four assists from Glenn Robinson, and 20 points and five assists from Sam Cassell. The 76ers went on to lose to the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals.
June 3, 2000
Amanda Ganser, Kari Jacobs, Lacey Ganser, Paige Pickarts and Sarah Goodman were members of Sauk Prairie High School’s title-winning 800-meter relay team at the WIAA Division 2 state track and field meet. The group crossed the finish line in 1:46.19 to beat out New Richmond (1:47.51). Also that weekend, Sauk Prairie’s Andy Richards won the boys’ long jump (22-11 3/4), took second in the 200 (:22.73) and took third in the 100 (:11.45); Gabe Neely won the 800 (1:56.23); and Richards, Josh Richardson, Matt Schreiner and Aaron Carley won the boys’ 400 relay (:43.29).
June 3, 1985
The Milwaukee Brewers drafted University of North Carolina shortstop/catcher B.J. Surhoff with the No. 1 pick in the baseball draft. Surhoff led a top-10 that included Will Clark, Bobby Witt, Barry Larkin and Kurt Brown. Barry Bonds went sixth to the Pittsburgh Pirates. Surhoff was called up in 1987 and spent the first nine years of his 19-year MLB career with the Brewers. He retired with a .282 batting average, 188 home runs and 1,153 RBIs in 2,313 games. Surhoff is the only No. 1 overall pick in Brewers’ history.
June 3, 1972
Baraboo’s Terry Stieve won the Class A boys discus state championship for the second year in a row. He won the 1972 meet with a distance of 165-8, then went on to finish second in the shot put with a throw of 60-0 ½.
