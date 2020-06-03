THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Baraboo throwers Stieve, Schaefer win state titles in 1972, 2017

The Milwaukee Bucks were eliminated from the NBA playoffs by the Philadelphia 76ers, suffering a 108-91 road loss in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Philadelphia’s Allen Iverson scored a game-high 44 points to go along with tallying seven assists, six rebounds and two steals, while Dikembe Mutombo added 23 points, 19 rebounds and seven blocks. The Bucks were led by 26 points and six assists from Ray Allen, 24 points, seven rebounds and four assists from Glenn Robinson, and 20 points and five assists from Sam Cassell. The 76ers went on to lose to the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals.

June 3, 2000

Amanda Ganser, Kari Jacobs, Lacey Ganser, Paige Pickarts and Sarah Goodman were members of Sauk Prairie High School’s title-winning 800-meter relay team at the WIAA Division 2 state track and field meet. The group crossed the finish line in 1:46.19 to beat out New Richmond (1:47.51). Also that weekend, Sauk Prairie’s Andy Richards won the boys’ long jump (22-11 3/4), took second in the 200 (:22.73) and took third in the 100 (:11.45); Gabe Neely won the 800 (1:56.23); and Richards, Josh Richardson, Matt Schreiner and Aaron Carley won the boys’ 400 relay (:43.29).

