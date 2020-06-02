THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Baraboo's Wickus wins two titles at 1990 state track meet

June 2, 2018
Reedsburg Area High School senior Brooklyn Schyvinck took third in the girls’ 200-meter dash (:25.18) and the 400 (:55.45) at the WIAA Division 1 state track and field meet in La Crosse. Schyvinck also took eighth in the 100 (:12.56) and 15th in the long jump (16-11½), while Reedsburg senior Luke Rapisarda took fourth in the boys’ 400 (:49.61), Sauk Prairie senior James Bockhop took fourth in the 110 hurdles (:14.92), Sauk Prairie senior Ethan Schad took 11th in the pole vault (13-6), Reedsburg junior Jacob Dregney took 11th in the 110 high hurdles (:15.04), Reedsburg senior Bryce Bierman took 22nd in the high jump (6-0), and Baraboo senior Maverick Klitzke (160-10) and freshman Jake Schaefer (145-5) took seventh and 14th, respectively, in the boys’ discus.
June 2, 2017
Baraboo seniors Josie Schaefer and Kelsey Judge took first and fourth, respectively, in the girls’ discus at the WIAA Division 1 state track and field meet. Schaefer used a throw of 163-8 to win her second straight title, while D.C. Everest’s Natalie Mohring (134-02) took second, Ashwaubenon’s Erin Dunning (130-09) took third and Judge (130-03) took fourth. Baraboo’s Kody Weiland added a fourth-place finish in the boys’ long jump (23-03.5) and 14th-place finish in the 200 (:22.54), while Kyle Weiland took 11th in the boys’ long jump (22-3.75) and advanced to the finals in the 300-meter hurdles with a school-record time of 0:38.74; Hannah Crowe took 21st in the 300 hurdles (:48.00); Kaylee Mueller, Jamie Runnels, Hannah Crowe and Emily Kieck took 17th in the girls’ 400-meter relay (:50.27); and the Weilands teamed up with Evan Vodak and Connor Grogan for a school-record time of 1:29.51 in the 800-meter relay.
June 2, 2006
Baraboo junior Scott Williams pitched 5⅓ innings of two-hit ball and knocked in Baraboo first run with a second-inning single. After moving to center field in the middle of the sixth inning, Williams made a circus catch that prevented Sauk Prairie from scoring the go-ahead run, allowing the Baraboo baseball team to hold on for a 3-2 victory over the Eagles in a Division 1 regional championship game at Mary Rountree Evans Field. With the win, Baraboo (19-2) advanced to the sectional semifinals, where they suffered an 8-4 loss to Middleton.
June 2, 2001
Sauk Prairie High School eased to the girls’ 1,600-meter relay title at the WIAA Division 2 state track and field meet. The Eagles’ time of 4:02.86 seconds easily beat a field that included second-place Two Rivers (4:07.24) and third-place New Richmond (4:10.26). The Sauk Prairie girls also had plenty of individual success that weekend, with Kari Jacobs winning the long jump (17-04½) and taking fifth in the 100 (:12.98); Paige Pickarts taking fourth in the 400 (:59.34); Stephanie Barnes tying for sixth in the pole vault (9-00) and Amanda Gasner taking seventh in the 800 (2:23.99).
June 2, 1990
Baraboo senior Amy Wickus won her fifth and sixth state track championships when she won both the girls Class A 400- and 800-meter races at the 1990 WIAA state track and field meet in La Crosse. Wickus won the 400 meters in 57.84 seconds and the 800 meters in 2:17.62. She also won both of those events each of the previous two years, and also won a pair of state championships in cross country in the fall.
