THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Baraboo's Wickus wins two titles at 1990 state track meet

June 2, 2018

Reedsburg Area High School senior Brooklyn Schyvinck took third in the girls’ 200-meter dash (:25.18) and the 400 (:55.45) at the WIAA Division 1 state track and field meet in La Crosse. Schyvinck also took eighth in the 100 (:12.56) and 15th in the long jump (16-11½), while Reedsburg senior Luke Rapisarda took fourth in the boys’ 400 (:49.61), Sauk Prairie senior James Bockhop took fourth in the 110 hurdles (:14.92), Sauk Prairie senior Ethan Schad took 11th in the pole vault (13-6), Reedsburg junior Jacob Dregney took 11th in the 110 high hurdles (:15.04), Reedsburg senior Bryce Bierman took 22nd in the high jump (6-0), and Baraboo senior Maverick Klitzke (160-10) and freshman Jake Schaefer (145-5) took seventh and 14th, respectively, in the boys’ discus.

June 2, 2017

Baraboo seniors Josie Schaefer and Kelsey Judge took first and fourth, respectively, in the girls’ discus at the WIAA Division 1 state track and field meet. Schaefer used a throw of 163-8 to win her second straight title, while D.C. Everest’s Natalie Mohring (134-02) took second, Ashwaubenon’s Erin Dunning (130-09) took third and Judge (130-03) took fourth. Baraboo’s Kody Weiland added a fourth-place finish in the boys’ long jump (23-03.5) and 14th-place finish in the 200 (:22.54), while Kyle Weiland took 11th in the boys’ long jump (22-3.75) and advanced to the finals in the 300-meter hurdles with a school-record time of 0:38.74; Hannah Crowe took 21st in the 300 hurdles (:48.00); Kaylee Mueller, Jamie Runnels, Hannah Crowe and Emily Kieck took 17th in the girls’ 400-meter relay (:50.27); and the Weilands teamed up with Evan Vodak and Connor Grogan for a school-record time of 1:29.51 in the 800-meter relay.